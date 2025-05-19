Scientists make concerning discovery about impacts of glitter: 'Could influence the structural integrity'

There's a predator in the ocean, and it's not at all what anyone would expect. The culprit: glitter.

What's happening?

Glitter is made up of tiny pieces of plastic, also known as microplastics, coated in metal, that are unfortunately being washed into our waterways. Because of its tiny size, glitter can pass through water filtration systems, ultimately ending up in our rivers and oceans.

These invaders are disturbing a vital process by which sea creatures build their own skeletons and shells using calcium carbonate in the water called biomineralization. Mollusks, mussels, scallops, coral, and plankton rely on this for survival.

As reported by Caroline O'Doherty via Irish Independent, Trinity College Dublin scientists studied the impact of glitter on this process and found that the calcium carbonate was attracted to the glitter, mineralizing around it instead.

Kristina Petra Zubovic, lead author of the study published in Environmental Sciences Europe, was quoted as saying, "This process could influence the structural integrity of marine organisms that rely on stable conditions for biomineralization."

Adding fuel to the fire, scientists also discovered that the calcium carbonate caused the plastic fragments to break into even smaller pieces faster than normal, creating nanoplastics, wreaking even more havoc on marine ecosystems.

Why is glitter in the ocean concerning?

All that shiny material is finding its way into our seas, and marine animals are consuming these plastics, often mistaking them for food, resulting in clogged digestive systems, malnutrition, and even death by poison. Plastics are full of toxic chemicals, and when they enter our oceans, they disrupt habitats, food chains, and marine life.

The affected sea creatures mentioned above, though small, are crucial to marine ecosystems. They provide shelter for other organisms, improve water quality via filtration, and are a food source for other sea animals.

Humans rely on healthy oceans for food, economy, and oxygen — not to mention weather and climate regulation. A toxic ocean is bad news for all of us.

What's being done about glitter?

Getting the words out is the most important. Most people getting ready for a Taylor Swift concert with glitter probably weren't thinking about how it might end up in the ocean and disrupt weather patterns. So talking to friends and family to create awareness is important.

The Trinity College study's principal investigator, Doctor Juan Diego Rodriguez-Blanco, said, "Microplastic pollution is an urgent global issue … Understanding these interactions [between synthetic materials and natural mineralization] is essential for assessing the broader environmental consequences of microplastic contamination in marine ecosystems."

Or you could do what this mom did and create your own non-toxic Bioglitter — cosmetic, deco, and craft. If you're into manicures, bio-e-nails are now an option for sustainable custom nails. Knowing earth-friendly alternatives allows you to be stylish and festive without the negative environmental impact of plastic. Who says you can't have it all?

