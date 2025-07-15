Scientists issue warning after discovering concerning 'Swiss cheese' phenomenon in Arctic: 'The holes appear in the middle'

After a May avalanche in Blatten, Switzerland, experts took notice of an unusual phenomenon affecting the nation's glaciers in the Alpine region, by which small holes are appearing and expanding throughout the ice, resembling Swiss cheese.

What's happening?

The rate of melting ice is higher than ever as a result of our warming Earth, corresponding to the loss of glaciers on mountaintops, in polar regions, and in colder nations.

On a healthy planet, while ice melt is normal, it's usually tempered by incoming snowfall, making up for the losses such that glaciers don't disappear in the long run. In other words, a healthy glacier is a "dynamic" one — melting and growing to maintain a sense of equilibrium.

Unfortunately, according to the La Crosse Tribune, as temperatures continue to rise and annual snowfalls thin out, glaciers are no longer able to regenerate as quickly as they melt, leading to Swiss-cheese-esque holes emerging from within.

"First the holes appear in the middle, and then they grow and grow, and suddenly the roof of these holes is starting to collapse," explained glacier monitoring expert Matthias Huss. "Then these holes get visible from the surface … and these holes are collapsing — and it's not good for the glacier."

Why is glacial melt concerning?

At an immediate level, per the La Crosse Tribune, the loss of glaciers in Switzerland has reverberations for fisheries, agriculture, drinking water, hydroelectricity, and more; the entire country relies on mountain glaciers for their steady flow, which becomes compromised if they're not replenished by sufficient snowfall.

In addition to destabilizing local communities — especially those in mountainous or polar regions — melting glaciers accelerate our rising sea levels, jeopardizing coastal homes and infrastructure across the globe.

With our planet's overheating already warming ocean waters above their natural temperature, rising sea levels can exacerbate the damage of extreme weather events such as hurricanes by contributing moisture to such catastrophes.

What's being done about glacial melt?

Tackling our global carbon pollution is the only surefire way to slow the progression of climate change, stabilize our atmospheric temperatures, and prevent permanent glacier loss.

At a large scale, businesses and other climate organizations are working to cut down on their heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy alternatives to fossil fuels.

To partake in the fight against climate change, you can make small changes in your daily life, such as opting for public transportation or choosing energy-efficient appliances for your home.

