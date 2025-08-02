Researchers stunned after discovering new insect size of bowling pin in Australia: 'Scary thing'

"There's a chance there are many more species in the canopy than we can even imagine."

Researchers were shocked to discover an enormous new species of stick insect in the Australian forest, highlighting just how much humans have yet to learn about the biologically rich habitat, Gizmodo reported.

"From what we know to date, this is Australia's heaviest insect," said Angus Emmott, co-author of a paper on the new species, per James Cook University.

The stick insect, named Acrophylla alta, measures 15 inches in length, roughly the height of a bowling pin, and weighs 44 grams (1.6 ounces), according to Gizmodo.

To date, experts have identified only two examples of the new species, leading them to suspect that the giant insect is extremely elusive, sticking mostly to the highest canopies of high-elevation rainforests.

"Unless a bird knocks one down or you get a cyclone or a storm that knocks one down, we just can't find them up there in the canopy," said Emmott, per Gizmodo.

Emmott and co-author Ross Coupland were tipped off to the potential new species by a photograph they received of the massive insect.

After much fruitless searching, the duo finally happened upon a female of the species, which was in the process of laying eggs. Once they saw the eggs, Emmott and Coupland knew they were dealing with a new species entirely.

"We looked at its eggs after it laid some eggs, and we were absolutely certain it was a new species," said Emmott, per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The researchers ultimately made their discovery in a remote, high-elevation area between Millaa Millaa and Mount Hypipamee in the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area, according to ABC News.

The find highlighted the incredible biological diversity of the area and how much humans still have to learn about the world we inhabit.

"Canopies are not well-studied, so there's a chance there are many more species in the canopy than we can even imagine," Peter Valentine, a former chair of the Wet Tropics Management Authority, told ABC News.

"The scary thing is we may be losing species before we even know they exist," said Emmott, as quoted by Gizmodo. "In the world of invertebrates, there is much that we don't know yet and so many that are yet to be described."

Humans depend heavily on biodiversity for our very survival. Biodiversity is essential to the foods we eat, the medicines we take, and the materials we use to build our homes, according to the National Park Service.

While not everyone can explore the canopies of high-elevation forests in search of elusive new species, there are plenty of ways to protect biodiversity right in your own backyard.

By planting a native garden, upgrading to a natural lawn, or rewilding your yard, you can provide vital food and shelter for local wildlife, including birds, small mammals, and pollinators.

