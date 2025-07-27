Scientists finally announce new species discovery after seven-year wait: '[They] are not easy to find'

"We pulled over on the side of the road."

In the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands of South Africa, three scientists came across a whole new species of amphibian.

The creature was found in 2018, according to Good, Good, Good, but the discovery was only published in the African Journal of Herpetology in May 2025.

While looking for another rain frog species — the Bilbo's rain frog — the team encountered another grumpy alternative. It was dubbed the Boston rain frog (Breviceps batrachophiliorum), named after Boston, South Africa, rather than its American counterpart.

The Boston rain frog's frowny face was similar to other rain frogs in the region. However, its call is what raised questions for the scientific team, who asked South African frog expert Louis Du Preez to investigate.

"We pulled over on the side of the road after hearing rain frogs calling," Nick Evans, one of the scientists on the expedition, explained on Facebook. "[They] are not easy to find."

After years of research on the newest rain frog on the block, it officially entered the scientific record in 2025.

In the case of this discovery, the existence of another species in a habitat is a positive sign for the environmental health of the area.

Rain frogs in this region, for example, provide a food source for other animals and regulate insect populations. With ecological balance, habitats like these can help combat the overheating of the planet, as they become effective carbon sinks.

Protecting ecosystems, such as grasslands, can also have an impact on the surrounding human population. One study in Kenya even found that restoring local grasslands can lower rates of conflict, both between wildlife and among human populations.

Intervention can also slow the decline of vulnerable populations by 21%, according to another study.

With the discovery of the Boston rain frog, researchers were also able to get a clearer picture of the Bilbo's rain frog population in the area.

With the new information about their range and population size, the Bilbo's rain frog's status was escalated from "vulnerable" to "critically endangered."

While yet another surprising outcome for the team in their research, the updated status arms conservationists in the area to better protect the at-risk species.

