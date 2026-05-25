One of the world's largest lizards spotted swimming in Arizona man's backyard

"They do have very sharp teeth, and very sharp claws, so they can and will defend themselves."

A Peoria, Arizona, resident got an unexpected backyard visitor when a giant lizard was spotted swimming in his pool.

The unusual sighting of what appears to be an Asian water monitor, one of the largest lizards in the world, is a stark reminder that human activity, especially the exotic pet trade, can create risky encounters between people and animals.

What happened?

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, Eric Johnson was doing yardwork when he heard a loud splash in his pool that "almost sounded like a baseball jumping in the pool." When he looked over, he saw a massive lizard taking a swim.

Experts at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary identified the animal as an Asian water monitor. Sanctuary director of operations Alex Roszkowski said the species is the second-largest lizard on Earth after the Komodo dragon and can grow to more than 7 feet long.

Johnson said the reptile appeared perfectly at ease in the water. It later climbed out, basked in the sun for a while, then climbed a tree and moved on within about 20 minutes.

He handled the encounter the right way by keeping his distance.

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"They're not gonna try to actively attack somebody necessarily, but if they feel cornered or threatened in some way, they do have very sharp teeth, and very sharp claws, so they can and will defend themselves," Roszkowski said.

Asian water monitors are not native to Arizona. According to the sanctuary, the animal was almost certainly someone's escaped pet.

Why is an Asian water monitor in Arizona concerning?

At first glance, the image of a giant lizard cooling off in a suburban pool might seem almost amusing. But the incident points to a much bigger issue.

When people keep large wild animals as pets, escapes can put homeowners, neighbors, pets, and the animals themselves in danger. A stressed reptile in an unfamiliar environment may become defensive, especially if someone gets too close or tries to trap it. That kind of human-wildlife interaction is often what turns an unusual sighting into a serious safety risk.

Nonnative animals that escape or are released can disrupt ecosystems, spread disease, compete with native wildlife, or become an ongoing management problem if they survive and reproduce. Arizona is not the natural range of the Asian water monitor, but warm neighborhoods, artificial water sources, and landscaped yards can still provide temporary shelter for animals that do not belong there.

The incident also highlights the hidden consequences of the exotic pet trade. Animals that grow several feet long and require specialized diets, large enclosures, and expert care are often far more difficult to manage than owners expect. When that happens, sanctuaries and rescue organizations are frequently left to deal with the consequences.

What's being done about escaped exotic pets?

Over the long term, prevention is the best solution. That means greater public awareness about the realities of exotic pet ownership, more secure enclosures for legal pets, and a clear understanding that wild animals should never be released outdoors.

For most people, the most effective step is also the easiest one: Avoid buying exotic animals that require highly specialized care in the first place. Supporting rescues, sanctuaries, and responsible pet adoption can also help reduce demand for animals that are difficult to keep safely.

In this case, Johnson's backyard visitor moved on without hurting anyone. But the surprise pool encounter offers a vivid example of how human choices can send even one of the world's largest lizards into a neighborhood where it never should have been.

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