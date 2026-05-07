Exotic pet market used loopholes to bypass official wildlife import records, study finds

"That tells us people are getting around those bans."

A team of researchers uncovered a hidden side of the exotic pet market — and it starts with a simple question: Where did that frog come from?

A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found evidence of a widespread online trade in amphibians that may bypass official wildlife import records, per a news release.

By analyzing online classified ads posted between 2004 and 2024, scientists identified nearly 8,500 listings covering 301 amphibian species being sold across the United States.

When the team compared those listings with official data from the Fish and Wildlife Service's import database, they discovered something surprising: Forty-four of the species being sold had no matching import records.

That gap raises the possibility that some animals were smuggled, mislabeled, or moved through regulatory loopholes.

Researchers say amphibians might arrive in shipments labeled only by their genus instead of the exact species, leaving room for rare or protected species to slip through the cracks. Once those animals appear in the pet trade, sellers may charge steep prices because of their rarity.

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And the profits can be huge.

While the average frog sold online costs about $50, researchers found some listed for hundreds of dollars — and in one case, a single animal was priced at $1,400.

The study also traced the likely origins of undocumented species. Many appear to originate from biodiversity hotspots such as Brazil, Colombia, and China and were routed through countries with loose export rules before entering the U.S. pet market.

That matters because the amphibian trade can have serious environmental consequences. Moving animals across borders can spread pathogens, threaten native species with the introduction of invasive species, and divert conservation funding away from certain countries.

Still, researchers say the picture isn't entirely bleak. Many amphibians sold in the U.S. appear to be captive-bred domestically, which reduces pressure on wild populations.

The findings, published in Biological Conservation, offer one of the clearest looks yet at how the amphibian pet trade operates online — and highlight why better tracking and species identification could help protect vulnerable wildlife.

"We were finding species coming out of countries with trade bans going strong for 50 years, and yet they were here in the U.S. trade," study co-author Sam Stickley, teaching assistant professor, said. "That tells us people are getting around those bans."

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