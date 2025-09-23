Firefighters respond after massive snakes are found where they don't belong: 'Their activity tends to increase'

"Sightings near urban areas have become more common."

Invasive Burmese pythons are spreading throughout South Florida and putting people and pets at risk.

This snake species is not native to the region but is becoming increasingly common due to human activities, including the illegal pet trade and changing climate conditions.

What's happening?

Multiple homeowners have recently called for help after discovering Burmese pythons on their properties.

As Local 10 News reported, a Florida homeowner reported a python by the engine of a tractor-trailer on their property. The next day, another homeowner called for help after encountering a Burmese python in their backyard.

Miami-Dade Rescue crews responded to both incidents and were able to capture and remove the snakes safely. Fortunately, no one was injured in these incidents.

"Burmese pythons are an invasive species that pose a serious ecological threat to South Florida, preying on native wildlife and disrupting the region's delicate ecosystem," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told Local 10 News in an email. "Their activity tends to increase during the summer months, and sightings near urban areas have become more common."

Why are increased Burmese python encounters significant?

Unfortunately, these Burmese python encounters in the Miami news were not isolated or rare incidents.

In recent years, this type of snake has taken over South Florida, with a rise in sightings in residential areas and corresponding health and safety risks. The invasive presence of Burmese pythons is problematic because they compete with native wildlife for food and survival, destroying ecosystems.

Various animal populations in the Everglades are being affected by the presence of an increasing number of Burmese pythons in the area. Affected wildlife include foxes, rabbits, bobcats, opossums, and raccoons.

The snakes have no natural predators in Florida and are challenging to catch and remove. Florida's large, native alligators are barely even a match for these large and powerful snakes.

What's being done to stop the spread of invasive species?

The South Florida Water Management District's Python Elimination Program helps protect native ecosystems from snakes preying on wildlife. It encourages people to use firearms to shoot and kill Burmese pythons, rewarding participants with $13 to $30 per hour, depending on the area.

It is also legal to humanely kill Burmese pythons on private land with the landowner's permission, and no permit is required.

If you're not up to killing pythons yourself, you can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's exotic species hotline for help.

Wherever you live, you can support the health and stability of local wildlife populations by growing a natural lawn with plants that attract native wildlife and pollinators. Nurturing native species and protecting them from invasives helps maintain our natural resources, protect our food supply, and limit the spread of diseases.

Promptly report invasive species to the appropriate authorities for your own safety and to curb their spread.

Since invasive species expansions are often directly tied to climate issues, you can also promote awareness about these types of safety concerns in your community to help keep friends, family, and neighbors safe.



