Officials issue warning about aggressive plant that can cause severe burns: 'Identification is important'

An invasive plant species is creeping into New York's parks and creek beds, and it's doing more than crowding out native plants. Giant hogweed, known for its towering height and umbrella-like flowers, produces a sap that can cause severe burns and scarring within days of contact.

Now, officials are warning New Yorkers, especially children and pets, to steer clear of the plant.

What's happening?

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and reporting by the Ken-Ton Bee, giant hogweed can grow up to 14 feet tall, with flowering heads that span more than two feet. While it may look harmless, it has clear, toxic sap containing chemicals that can cause severe burns, skin blistering, and permanent scars within 24 to 48 hours after contact.

City of Tonawanda Mayor John White has advised that anyone who comes into contact with the plant should wash the area with soapy water and seek medical attention.

Originally introduced as an ornamental garden plant, giant hogweed has now spread throughout the state. It thrives in creek beds, ditches, and roadsides, outcompeting native species and destabilizing local ecosystems.

Why is protecting native plants important?

Beyond the risk to public health, invasive plants such as Japanese knotweed, purple loosestrife, and giant hogweed pose a significant threat to native biodiversity and long-term land health.

They dominate soil and sunlight resources, leaving native plants with little chance of survival. This disruption impacts pollinators, wildlife habitats, and the spread of disease and even contributes to worsened wildfire conditions.

As global temperatures rise, invasive species from warmer climates can more easily dominate resources, exacerbating critical environmental issues. Local pollinators rely on native species to survive; the fewer native species there are, the more our food supply is put under pressure.

This could mean higher water bills, more expensive insurance rates, and increased maintenance costs for homeowners and local governments.

What's being done about these invasive plants?

The DEC encourages New Yorkers to report hogweed sightings via hotline or email, helping authorities track the plant's spread and target removal. In some cases, the agency will even remove the plant free of charge, according to White.

Experts emphasize that education and prevention are key. "I would suggest reading up on it as identification is important," White stated.

When working near potential hogweed sites, wear gloves, long pants, and long sleeves and thoroughly clean tools and clothing with alcohol or soapy water afterward, as the residue can be hard to spot and just as harmful.

Additionally, individuals can plant more native species to rewild their lawns with native options such as clover, tapestry lawns, or xeriscaping techniques and support local pollinators.

Additionally, individuals can plant more native species to rewild their lawns with native options such as clover, tapestry lawns, or xeriscaping techniques and support local pollinators.