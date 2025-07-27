Residents raise red flags as popular lake sees worrying trend after coming under new management: 'The water was only two feet deep'

A popular reservoir in Alberta is sparking concern after a steep and sudden drop in water levels left docks abandoned, boats grounded, and summer recreation plans washed out. Ghost Lake, a cherished summer destination just west of Calgary, has seen water levels fall dramatically — and locals say it's not just an inconvenience, but a risk.

What's happening?

After TransAlta, a hydro plant utility company, resumed full control of Ghost Lake's reservoir management in early July, water levels plummeted. The province had temporarily maintained higher levels during peak storm season, but as soon as that window closed, the elevation dropped — and fast.

"The water was only two feet deep. Normally, this time of the year, it would be four," longtime visitor Warren Wilson told CTV News. He's one of several residents frustrated over boats scraping gravel bars and docks sitting awkwardly on dry rock.

Mayor John Walsh noted that residents scrambled to pull their boats from the lake, while some marina infrastructure now teeters on the edge of functionality. Walsh and others say they understand flood mitigation is a key concern, but they're frustrated by what feels like a lack of transparency. "They're not operating the dam like they used to, like they have for the past 80 years," Wilson said.

Why is this concerning?

For a province that sees a short summer season, access to the lake is precious — not just for enjoyment, but for economic and ecological balance. When reservoirs drop too low, it can hurt local ecosystems, endanger boaters, and throw community planning into chaos.

Low water levels can also disrupt fish habitats, increase sedimentation, and exacerbate shoreline erosion. Ghost Lake isn't just a summer retreat — it's a managed body of water designed to support hydroelectric power, recreation, and environmental health. Poor coordination among those priorities can create ripple effects that reach far beyond a spoiled vacation.

What's being done about it?

In a brief statement, TransAlta said they are "monitoring conditions closely" and plan to gradually refill the reservoir. But residents demand more transparency and consistency. Programs like the Great Lakes Restoration Initiatives work with the EPA to sustain water in lake bodies and ensure survival of the marine life they inhabit.

In the meantime, if you're concerned about water scarcity in your own community, there are ways to protect both your wallet and the planet. Using water-saving appliances, collecting rainwater for irrigation, and supporting local efforts to improve water management all go a long way.

At the heart of it, Ghost Lake's story is a reminder: when our natural resources aren't handled with care, communities feel it first. But with smart management, transparency, and everyday choices, we can still turn the tide.

