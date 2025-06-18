Experts issue warning over unusually quiet start to hurricane season — here's what you need to know

The Atlantic hurricane season in the U.S. lasts 183 days, from June 1 to Nov. 30.

So far, the U.S. hurricane season, which began June 1, has been quiet.

However, meteorologists have warned the public that delayed storm activity is definitely not a sign that the 2025 hurricane season will be an easy one.

What's happening?

As Fox Weather reported, June 20 is the average date of the first significant storm in the Atlantic Ocean. There have been no named storms this year, continuing a pattern of no tropical storms before June 1 for the fourth consecutive year.

A lack of early-season Atlantic storms may sound encouraging to coastal residents and others. However, this pattern doesn't necessarily indicate what may come in the months ahead.

For example, in 2005, the first named storm didn't occur until June 10, but the season produced 28 named hurricanes, including the devastating Hurricane Katrina, which rocked New Orleans.

Why are hurricane patterns significant?

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts 183 days, to Nov. 30. Therefore, hurricanes still have many opportunities to form and devastate communities in their path. Historical data shows that the peak of hurricane season typically occurs in early or mid-September.

The changing climate, which is driven by human activity, is making hurricanes more intense. And the steadily rising temperatures of the planet's oceans are contributing to the extreme nature of hurricanes.

It's important not to underestimate hurricane season despite a slow start because past patterns aren't necessarily true anymore as the climate continues to change. Researchers predict that the 2025 hurricane season could be just as bad as that of 2017, when Hurricanes Harvey and Maria hit the Atlantic and devastated Texas and Puerto Rico.

What can I do to prepare for hurricanes?

If you live in a hurricane-prone area such as the Atlantic or Gulf coast, it's helpful to learn about the critical climate issues that impact hurricane activity. It's also essential to pack a hurricane survival kit with water, shelf-stable food items, first-aid supplies, prescriptions, and hygiene products.

Learn about what not to do in a hurricane, such as driving or walking in floodwaters, and have an emergency evacuation plan in place well before extreme storms are forecast.

To boost your resilience before the next storm hits, consider looking into solar panels for your home. A solar system equipped with battery storage can help you keep the power on when the grid goes down and curbs your household's pollution output throughout the year.

To compare quotes from vetted local solar installers and save up to $10,000 on the upfront cost, check out Energy Sage's free tools.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.