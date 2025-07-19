Officials issue warning over 'aggressive' fish species wreaking havoc in waterways: 'Can also lead to the extinction of some ... species'

"We're working closely with the local fishing community to find practical solutions."

A Malaysian lake is under ecological pressure because of the rapid spread of invasive fish species, officials have warned.

What's happening?

Timah Tosah Lake, in the Malaysian state of Perlis, is at risk of being overrun by non-native fish, the New Straits Times reported.

The biggest culprit, according to the state's Fisheries Department, is the peacock bass. Native to the Amazon River basin, these are also common sporting fish in Florida but have proven to be invasive in Malaysia. Officials estimate 10,000 of the bass currently live within Timah Tosah Lake.

"These species compete with native fish for food and territory. Their feeding behavior is more aggressive, often pushing out local species and disturbing their habitat," Razali Saad, chair of the state's agricultural committee, told the New Straits Times.

Why are invasive species important?

As Saad pointed out, invasive species can wreck ecosystems.

When any species is introduced to a foreign area, it runs the risk of becoming invasive and doing harm to the health of humans, wildlife, plants, or the economy of their new environment. They deprive native plants and animals of resources like food and water, and their rapid spread can force animals out of their longtime homes.

Peacock bass eat small native fish, along with the eggs and larvae of other native species.

"This not only disrupts the natural food chain, but can also lead to the extinction of some native species." Saad said.

Invasive fish can also breed with local fish to create new animals that are also threats to their local ecosystem, such as what's happening in North Carolina with Alabama bass.

What's being done about the peacock bass?

Perlis officials are taking several precautions to try to stop the peacock bass' spread.

"We're working closely with the local fishing community to find practical solutions to reduce their numbers," Saad said.

Namely, the government has organized fishing competitions for the peacock bass, with participants asked to remove their catches from the lake. The Fisheries Department is also running awareness campaigns about the dangers of releasing foreign species into Timah Tosah Lake.

Anyone caught releasing non-native fish in Malaysia faces a fine of up to $4,700.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



