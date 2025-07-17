Customs officials make disturbing discovery after opening package with 'noticeable smell': 'Left even the most experienced among them speechless'

The package did not seem to match its described contents.

Even highly experienced German customs officials were left "speechless" after discovering hundreds of tiny, venomous tarantulas concealed in a package said to contain chocolate sponge cakes, CBS News reported.

Jens Ahland, a customs agent in Cologne, Germany, described the seizure as "extraordinary" and added that it "saddens us to see what some people do to animals purely for profit," per CBS News.

What's happening?

German customs agents decided to take a closer look at the package, which had originated in Vietnam, after detecting a "noticeable smell" that did not seem to match the described contents of sugary sweets, CBS News reported.

Investigating further, agents found roughly 1,500 young tarantulas trapped in tiny plastic capsules.

"My colleagues at the airport are regularly surprised by the contents of prohibited packages from all over the world but the fact that they found around 1,500 small plastic containers containing young tarantulas in this package left even the most experienced among them speechless," said customs agent Ahland, per CBS News.

Why does illegal wildlife trafficking matter?

As unique as the contents of this particular package may have been, tragically, instances of illegal animal trafficking hardly qualify as extraordinary events.

While the exact size of this global black market is difficult to pin down, the U.N. Environment Programme has estimated that trade in illegal wildlife totals between $7 billion and $23 billion annually.

Millions of mammals, reptiles, birds, amphibians, and even insects fall prey to this illegal market, in which they are exploited as exotic pets or killed to be used ornamentally, in cultural practices, or for traditional medicine, per UNEP.

The illegal wildlife trade not only puts threatened and endangered species at even greater risk of extinction, but it also disrupts fragile ecosystems, hurts local economies, and impacts the food supply.

Further, wildlife trafficking introduces invasive species into new environments, where they can wreak havoc by outcompeting local species and spreading out of control.

What's being done about illegal wildlife trafficking?

Despite the daily efforts of everyone from park rangers in the Serengeti to customs agents in Germany, traffickers trade billions of dollars worth of illegal wildlife every year. While this problem might seem insurmountable, there are steps that practically anyone can take to push back against this illegal and harmful industry.

Without the demand for exotic animals, the illegal wildlife trade would not exist. Unfortunately, social media has helped to spread the popularity of — and demand for — these animals.

By calling out the negative consequences of the wildlife trade when you see it glamorized online, you can help spread awareness about how harmful it is not only for animals but for local economies and food supplies as well.

Furthermore, you can help local wildlife and push back against invasive species by planting a native garden, replacing your monocultural lawn with a native lawn, or rewilding your yard.

Native plants provide food and shelter for local wildlife and help pollinators, while saving you money on your water bill and even improving your mental health.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.