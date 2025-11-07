Motorist makes harrowing discovery after feeling slithering on leg while driving — here's what happened

Driving can feel like being on autopilot sometimes. There's just you, the road, maybe some music, and a chance to zone out or sort through your thoughts.

Now, imagine that calm being shattered as you feel a cold, slithering sensation crawling up your leg. It's the kind of soul-evacuating, heart-stopping moment straight out of a nightmare. And it actually happened to a woman driving in New York.

What happened?

The ordeal occurred on Sept. 23 along State Route 17 in Delaware County, according to a Q105.7 report. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation press release provided much of the initial information.

Feeling the unexpected passenger, the woman impressively stayed calm enough to pull over safely before getting out and calling for backup.

Environmental Conservation Officers Doig and Osborne, along with State Police Trooper Touw, responded. Officer Osborne found the culprit inside the car: a two-foot-long garter snake. He carefully removed it and released it into the nearby woods.

Garter snakes are common in New York and non-venomous, and they pose no real threat to people or pets. Still, nobody wants to have them as an unexpected co-pilot.

Why is this concerning?

While the snake thankfully wasn't dangerous, the woman's terrifying highway surprise underscores a real and growing issue of wildlife. Animals often appear where we don't expect them because their own homes are changing.

It's happening elsewhere, too.

Just look at Delhi, India. Monsoon floods, other aspects of our changing climate, and endless construction basically shove snakes right into people's houses.

Arizona has seen more rattlesnake bites lately. This is possibly because the snakes are being forced to move around thanks to environmental changes.

The bottom line? According to a report from the BBC, disrupting natural habitats where animals live inevitably circles back to affect our own neighborhoods and safety.

What can I do to help?

So, what can you do? It sounds scary, but the good news is that experts think that reacting smartly can prevent bad encounters.

Rule number one is prevention. Just giving wildlife space and avoiding interactions is what officials always stress. If you do encounter a snake, staying calm may help you avoid being bitten.

Making your own place less snake-friendly helps big time, too. Think simple things: keep the yard tidy, plug up cracks where critters could get in, and trim back bushes. Don't leave trash or wood piles near the house where snakes (and their lunch) might hide either.

Understanding why these interactions are happening more can help us figure out solid solutions for how we can share the outdoors better as well.

