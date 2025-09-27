Officials issue warning amid concerning surge in rattlesnake attacks — here's what you need to know

Some snakes will relocate to areas they have never lived before.

The warming climate continues to threaten the habitats of living things in every corner of the world. As the United Nations reports, this, coupled with human overuse of land, endangers biodiversity around the planet.

And that can have unexpected and scary consequences, as one man in Arizona discovered.

What's happening?

According to 12News, a 50-year-old Tucson resident was bitten twice by a rattlesnake. He was recovering in a local hospital with injuries to his lower leg and foot. Perhaps even more frightening, this is the fifth reported rattlesnake bite in the area since May.

Why is an uptick in snake bites important?

This is important because the incident is not isolated. A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health suggests changes in climate will significantly impact venomous snakes, with many species dying out. Others will relocate to areas they have never lived before, resulting in interactions with humans that can be dangerous.

Another study out of Emory University suggested rising temperatures were directly related to an uptick in snake bites in Georgia.

Of course, it's not just snakes that are being affected by these changes. Reports of deer, bobcats, and raccoons are increasing in San Antonio, Texas, which is growing rapidly into previously uninhabited areas.

What can we do about it?

There are many things we can do to mitigate these issues. First and foremost, experts recommend that humans avoid interactions with wild animals to not provoke them in any way. In the case of snakes in Arizona, authorities asked residents to keep a safe distance and call 911 immediately if bitten.

Education is also important. Understanding and exploring critical climate issues and why they are occurring is essential to helping solve them. Having tough talks about the climate with friends and family can also help spread helpful knowledge. And taking local action in our own communities is a great way to prevent problems that can be dangerous to both humans and animals.

