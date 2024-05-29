Researchers make concerning new discovery after analyzing tortoise feces: 'The first comprehensive study'

Since the tortoises' digestion process can take 28 days, the researchers are worried about the effects of the trash.

World-renowned giant tortoises in the Galápagos Islands are ingesting plastic at astounding rates, potentially harming the critically endangered species.

What's happening?

A study showed that tortoises in urban areas of Santa Cruz Island, part of the Ecuadorian archipelago, are devouring human-produced garbage, the Charles Darwin Foundation reported. The "first comprehensive study on plastic ingestions rates in Galápagos giant tortoises" was published in the journal Environmental Pollution in January.

In 5,500 samples of fecal matter, researchers found 597 pieces of plastic, glass, metal, and other debris, according to Phys.org. But in 1,000 samples from tortoises in the protected Galápagos National Park, there were only two pieces of trash.

The Darwin Foundation noted that the difference is likely attributable to a recent increase in population, which has coincided with a rise in tourism, "accelerating anthropogenic [human-caused] pressures on the archipelago's natural systems."

There has been a ban on single-use plastics in the Galápagos since 2015, but it's "poorly enforced," Phys.org reported.

Why are the tortoises important?

Charles Darwin developed his theory of evolution — natural selection, detailed decades later in "On the Origin of Species" — after observing the abundance of fossils, wildlife, and plants in the Galápagos and other areas of South America in the 1830s.

The Western Santa Cruz giant tortoise, or Chelonoidis porteri, descended from the oldest lineage on the islands, diverging around 1.7 million years ago, according to the Galápagos Conservation Trust. The reptiles numbered 3,400 as of 2017. They grow to 96.5-115 centimeters (38-45 inches) and can rest in a water hole for up to two days while they regulate their body temperature during the dry season.

Since the tortoises' digestion process can take 28 days, the researchers are worried about the effects of the trash. It could injure the turtles, obstruct their intestines, and even cause hormonal changes via chemical leaching, said Karina Ramón, lead author of the study.

What's being done about the trash?

The ban on single-use plastics is a good start, but it must be enforced. Other efforts are underway to protect the tortoises and move toward a cleaner future.

Two years ago, Ecuador started Young Protectors of Giant Tortoises, which encourages children to clean up trash where the tortoises roam and relocate the animals to safer places from such urban areas.

The country is focused on similar educational initiatives, including promoting reusable water bottles and outlawing single-use plastics in schools, the Darwin Foundation reported.

