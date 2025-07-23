  • Outdoors Outdoors

Young activist builds massive following in fight against urgent global crisis: 'We make action feel possible'

by Margaret Wong
Gaia Wise is not your typical activist. At just 24 years old, she's redefining environmental advocacy with a mission grounded in honesty, hope, and hyper-accessibility.

According to ZoomBangla News, Wise has 8.2 million followers across platforms. She's built a global community committed to climate action by transforming complex science into stories that stick through her social media.

Wise grew up in Cornwall with tidal pools as her playground and conservation as a family affair. Her mother, a marine biologist, and her father, an environmental journalist, nurtured her love for the planet early on. 

By 14, she was documenting biodiversity loss on her blog "Eco-Warrior Diary." But it was a tearful 2018 video, which she filmed knee-deep in plastic waste off Indonesia, that brought her into the global spotlight.

Wise's work centers on fixing one of the climate movement's biggest challenges: burnout. 

Her concept of Hope-Based Activism replaces doomscrolling with doable steps. Series like "Fix-It Fridays" and "Policy Made Plain" make sustainability feel practical, not punishing. 

Her "Carbon Buddy" gamification challenge led over 1.2 million people to reduce pollution, equivalent to removing 20,000 cars from the roads.

Her approach is also shifting policy and culture. Her microplastics exposé pressured UK agencies to adopt stricter monitoring. Her storytelling inspired packaging overhauls at companies like Lush and Patagonia. And schools in 12 countries now use her "Climate Lab" kits to teach earth science with optimism.

Now, she's launching a new app, EarthRoots, to connect users to local conservation efforts. The app is already seeing 80% volunteer retention in beta. She is also going to premiere a BBC Earth documentary series spotlighting Indigenous climate leadership.

"If people feel overwhelmed, they shut down. We make action feel possible," Wise told the Guardian.

She demonstrated this through her efforts during the 2022 floods in Pakistan when her community raised $480,000 in just 72 hours, made up mostly of small donations.

Young leaders like Gaia are proof that you don't need to wait to make a difference.

