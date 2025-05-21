Organization unveils strategy to reduce traffic and unlock cheaper transportation: 'This could result in thousands fewer cars in the city'

"For the city, it's a relatively inexpensive measure."

After a year of record-breaking registration, car-sharing organization Dégage! is urging the city of Ghent, Belgium, to consider offering subsidies to residents who are willing to share their vehicles with their neighbors.

Dégage! has 7,000 members in Belgium who share 551 cars — nearly 60% of which are located in Ghent, according to The Brussels Times. Last year, the organization set an internal record when 150 drivers registered to share their cars.

The organization aims to take more cars off the streets, clearing room for the city to create more public spaces. These efforts can make cities more accessible to pedestrians, which can help communities feel more social and connected.

"If we can convince 1 in 50 car owners to share their vehicles, we could introduce 2,000 shared cars in Ghent," Dégage representative John Wante told the Brussels Times. "This could result in thousands fewer cars in the city, freeing up space for initiatives like public green areas or cycling paths."

There are numerous benefits to car-sharing. Fewer cars mean less air pollution, which is good for the environment and for your health. Gas-fueled cars emit carbon into the atmosphere, which contributes to the warming planet. Meanwhile, research has shown that toxic air can impact your brain health.

Car-sharing isn't a perfect solution for reducing pollution, and it may not be realistic for everyone. Still, it's a step in the right direction.

Car-sharing provides an additional option for people trying to save money on transportation while being eco-friendly. This arrangement can lead to more savings on fuel, maintenance, and insurance.

Dégage! has suggested that the local government in Ghent offer a subsidy of 250 euros ($280) to incentivize drivers to share.

"A subsidy could provide the extra push needed," Wante said. "For the city, it's a relatively inexpensive measure to create additional space, especially in times of budget cuts."

