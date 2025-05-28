Gardener discovers surprising visitors in backyard pond: 'I'm amazed'

In an enchanting post to the subreddit r/GardeningUK, one gardener shared photos of their surprise visitor, reminding gardeners of the everlasting appeal of native gardens.

"My little pond after about a year," the OP wrote as the title of the post. "I'm amazed it has grown so much in such a short time. The frogs seem happy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Within the handful of images revealing the fairy-like garden, one is populated by two frogs swimming in the garden pond.

"The area is pretty shady and I love ferns and heucheras so I've planted a few more of each! I figure the frogs probably like it a little wild around the edges so they can hide," the OP also stated in the comment section.

The photos were appreciated on the subreddit.

"That's lovely," wrote one commenter. "So cute to see your two little friends living happily in the water."

The garden's critter population is possibly due to all the native plants cultivating a healthy and balanced ecosystem for the frogs to live in. Frogs play a vital role within the garden's food chain, meaning their presence signals that the garden is happy and healthy.

As a bonus, the critters also help the garden sustain itself without gardeners needing to spend on harsh chemicals like pesticides to keep pests out. The natural garden produces less money spent on utilities, less work for a gardener, and a healthier backyard, devoid of chemicals that can harm the air and water surrounding your home.

A garden pond is a great way to attract these "little friends."

One blog post put out by the Woodland Trust explained that frog populations are dwindling. Amphibian species are drastically threatened, with 41% of them threatened with extinction as compared to the 26.5% of mammals, 21.4% of reptiles, and 12.9% of birds.

Habitat loss, invasive species, disease, and pollution have contributed to their declining numbers. On top of that, ponds are often filled in or neglected. In the U.K., where the OP is based, a third of ponds have disappeared in the last 50 years.

By cultivating a natural garden and building a beautiful pond, gardeners can support frog populations, all while making their garden easier to maintain and cheaper.

Meanwhile, the subreddit continues to appreciate the beauty.

"Looks so great!" exclaimed another.

