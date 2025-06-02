Experts develop miniature 'ladder' for small animals trapped in sewer drains: 'There's no way out'

Life has just gotten a little easier for frogs in the Netherlands, as they now have a new way to escape from sewer drains, according to a video shared on Instagram.

Herpetologist Ferdy Timmerman (@ferdytimmerman) outlined the simple yet impactful invention by Ravon in a post that went viral using video from Nick Jansen's Naturised, which later shared the clip with The Cool Down as well.

"Every year, up to a million toads, frogs and newts end up in street and sidewalk gullies in urban areas in the Netherlands unnoticed. The amphibians get trapped in the sewer system and there's no way out," Ferdy wrote in the video's caption. "They suffer from exhaustion, lack of food resources and predation by rats."

This is one of many unique challenges facing these fragile creatures. Amphibians have a unique ability to survive both on land and in water, but they're also uniquely vulnerable to changes in their environment, and the overheating planet is hitting them hard.

Diseases are on the rise too, threatening species all over the globe. But in the case of chytrid fungal infections, which can be cured simply by providing frogs with warm bricks to huddle against, a tiny bit of help from humans can make a huge difference.

"The frog and toad ladder allows amphibians to climb out of the gully on their own (also works for newts and salamanders)," Ferdy added. "The frog and toad ladder was developed in close collaboration with Ravon and TBS-SVA."

The video shows a simple piece of metal bolted to the side of the sewer opening with narrow rungs for small animals to grip. A toad makes its way up the ladder and out onto the street — a journey that would otherwise be impossible.

It may not save any endangered species, but it could make a difference to the animal populations living closest to humans, and every tiny bit of help counts in a world struggling with the effects of a changing climate. Plus, it's not difficult to include this small modification in future infrastructure projects.

"Wish my tax dollars went to this," said one commenter.

"I'm a civil engineer. Sending this to my boss now," said another.

