Gardener captures adorable video of tiny visitors hanging out on plants: 'Surprise in the garden'

"This is not what I had planned."

Finding a frog in your garden is a cute surprise, but it is also often a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

A TikTok user, Craig (@Cfairley4), shared a short clip captioned, "Surprise in the garden two little frogs. I was about to cut some of this spinach to go put with the rest of my vegetables for dinner."

In the video, the gardener says, "This is not what I had planned to post for today, but got two little frogs on the spinach, pretty close by each other," as the camera pans over two tiny frogs resting on vibrantly green spinach leaves.

Frogs and other wildlife are naturally drawn to green, pesticide-free environments that hold up to the weather, conditions that native-plant gardens often provide.

Homeowners who plant native species can attract and protect local wildlife, including frogs, butterflies, and other pollinators. For example, another gardener found a fox taking a nap on a rewilded lawn, noting how natural yards can provide safe spaces for animals.

Providing a safe space for wildlife is necessary, as the United Nations says biodiversity loss is accelerating as rising global temperatures destroy habitats and spread disease, making it harder for many species to thrive. So, when frogs make an appearance in a backyard veggie patch, it's a welcome reminder that thriving habitats still exist in an everyday person's garden.

Attracting wildlife doesn't just come from having the most delicious crops, but making sure your green space is actually tailored for biodiversity (which makes crops even more delicious). Staying away from artificial turf, which can heat up neighborhoods and worsen weather patterns, and adding native plants supports local species while cutting maintenance costs and water use.

Natural options like clover or buffalo grass can encourage wildlife to return while simultaneously lowering bills. These eco-friendly changes help restore balance in suburban and urban environments, giving creatures like frogs a better chance to thrive.

"Omg they're sooo cute and tiny," one user wrote in response to the TikTok clip.

"Ooh! Frogs are good omens. Represents the ability to change, grow/transform/purify & new beginnings, prosperity & good luck," another added in the comment section.

"I have at least one tiny frog in my beds. be pops up randomly lol," a third commented.

