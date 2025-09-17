  • Outdoors Outdoors

Gardener captures adorable photo of tiny visitor 'chilling' in plants: 'This should be entered into a photo contest'

"So cool!"

by Joseph Clark
"So cool!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

This picture will grab your attention, make you smile, and brighten your day. A Redditor shared that they took it on their evening garden walk, providing the simple caption, "Just a frog chilling in a poblano."

The post, which popped up in the r/gardening community, shows a small green frog tucked perfectly inside a poblano pepper on a vine. The amphibian is peering out like it owns the place. It's no wonder the picture got thousands of upvotes — 14,000 and counting.

Photo Credit: Reddit

And here's the cool part: That little frog isn't just a cute visitor. Turns out, having it around is likely a huge win for the garden. According to Eartheasy, a single frog can chow down on over 10,000 bugs and other nuisances such as slugs in just one summer. That's a whole lot of pest control without using any chemical sprays, which saves you money and is way better for your plants. This could make you happy enough to want to kiss it.

It's a great reminder of how awesome rewilding your yard can be. When you add native plants, you can save on water, work, fertilizer, and pesticides — and you create a space for helpful critters to thrive. If you're looking for advice on how to upgrade your yard, there is wonderful information out there. Making your space inviting to wildlife can also bring other helpers, such as barred owls that hunt rodents. And it doesn't have to be complicated; sometimes just providing a bit of water for animals is enough to make a positive impact.

Commenters loved the post.

"This should be entered into a photo contest. It's a fun subject and a really nice photo," one user commented.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices

Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road.

You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be.

Learn more

Another joked, "Looks like a hot Peeper."

"So cool! They must feel very safe in spots like this," someone else added. "It always brings me joy to find one on my pepper plants."

Do you think kids learn enough about gardening in school?

Not even close 🧑‍🌾

There could be more focus 🤔

It's probably about right 👌

It doesn't belong in school 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x