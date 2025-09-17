Gardener captures adorable photo of tiny visitor 'chilling' in plants: 'This should be entered into a photo contest'

This picture will grab your attention, make you smile, and brighten your day. A Redditor shared that they took it on their evening garden walk, providing the simple caption, "Just a frog chilling in a poblano."

The post, which popped up in the r/gardening community, shows a small green frog tucked perfectly inside a poblano pepper on a vine. The amphibian is peering out like it owns the place. It's no wonder the picture got thousands of upvotes — 14,000 and counting.

Photo Credit: Reddit

And here's the cool part: That little frog isn't just a cute visitor. Turns out, having it around is likely a huge win for the garden. According to Eartheasy, a single frog can chow down on over 10,000 bugs and other nuisances such as slugs in just one summer. That's a whole lot of pest control without using any chemical sprays, which saves you money and is way better for your plants. This could make you happy enough to want to kiss it.

It's a great reminder of how awesome rewilding your yard can be. When you add native plants, you can save on water, work, fertilizer, and pesticides — and you create a space for helpful critters to thrive. If you're looking for advice on how to upgrade your yard, there is wonderful information out there. Making your space inviting to wildlife can also bring other helpers, such as barred owls that hunt rodents. And it doesn't have to be complicated; sometimes just providing a bit of water for animals is enough to make a positive impact.

Commenters loved the post.

"This should be entered into a photo contest. It's a fun subject and a really nice photo," one user commented.

Another joked, "Looks like a hot Peeper."

"So cool! They must feel very safe in spots like this," someone else added. "It always brings me joy to find one on my pepper plants."

