Gardener shares heartwarning video after tiny resident moves into backyard: 'He looks so happy'

A gardener just housed a new backyard neighbor, and both couldn't be happier.

In an adorable TikTok, a tiny frog decided to move into the backyard habitat that a mom and her young child built from broken pots and leftover garden supplies.

The video, posted by creator iwannabekhalo (@iwannabekhalo), shows the little amphibian perched inside its new home as the mom exclaims in the voiceover: "He looks so happy."

Made a frog habitat out of broken pots and old garden supplies for the frogs that keep visiting us! Our little one loves small critters so this was a fun and simple project that took only 40 minutes. Didn't expect them to move in this fast 🐸

The short video has shown how easy it is to create a simple DIY projects that make a big difference for local wildlife. In fact, the mini frog habitat only took "40 minutes" to build and was created entirely from repurposed tools and garden scraps.

"Made a frog habitat out of broken pots and old garden supplies for the frogs that keep visiting us! Our little one loves small critters… Didn't expect them to move in this fast," the TikToker said in her caption.

A content frog hopping in on day one proves just how inviting the space turned out to be.

Beyond being adorable, this tiny visitor is a great example of what can happen when you rewild your yard using native plants and wildlife-friendly features.

Native gardens require far less water, fertilizer, and maintenance than a traditional grass lawn, meaning you save money and spend less time mowing, watering, or troubleshooting burned-out patches.

Healthier landscapes also support more life. Everything from frogs to birds to helpful insects. As seen in this TikTok, even small backyard projects can become thriving micro-habitats.

Native plants provide shade, moisture, food, and cover, creating pockets where species can rest, feed, and reproduce. Tiny encounters like this frog sighting offer clear, real-world proof of what happens when people make small changes in their yards.

These transformations benefit ecosystems, but they also benefit homeowners.

Less watering leads to lower utility bills. Less mowing means more free weekends. And, more biodiversity equals fewer pests, healthier soil, and a vibrant yard that feels alive.

Commenters were just as thrilled as the family who built the frog den.

"Awwww I want to do this too," one commenter said.

"Take care of nature and it will take care of you," another said.

Others have shared stories of their own wildlife visitors and spontaneous garden guests online. There have been stories of birds splashing in DIY baths to foxes napping in native lawns. Like those moments, this clip is a cheerful reminder that nature shows up quickly when we make even small spaces welcoming.

And who knows? Build the right habitat, and your next backyard resident might just hop in sooner than you expect.

