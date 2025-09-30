Scientists make disturbing discovery in crucial US waterways: 'Could reduce the overall productivity'

"Threaten the health of fisheries and their economic viability."

Research from Penn State has uncovered evidence that freshwater tidal marshes are acting as a trap for a harmful pollutant.

What's happening?

Researchers examined sediment from the marshes of the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, located just outside Philadelphia.

The analysis returned some sobering results: over 4,500 microplastic particles and 29 different types of polymer were found.

The most common was polypropylene, which is used in many single-use plastic products. The marsh catches and accumulates a diverse array of plastics. This sounds helpful, but it could quickly become a problem.

One of the study's authors, Nathaniel Warner, explained that freshwater tidal marshes are essential and highly productive habitats and that contaminants threaten their efficacy.

"The accumulation of plastic and the estimated toxicity associated with it could reduce the overall productivity of estuaries and threaten the health of fisheries and their economic viability," Warner said.

Why are microplastics in marshes concerning?

Freshwater tidal marshes are a crucial habitat for many species and serve as a natural buffer against coastal erosion, while they also enhance water quality, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

As Lisa Emili, one of the researchers, noted, tidal marshes are often found near cities, and the risk of human exposure comes from two directions.

According to Emili, these are "urban sources that release microplastics into these environments and the added risk of living near marshes where plastics accumulate."

The full extent of the harm that microplastics cause to the human body is a field of research still in its infancy, but the implications are concerning. They have been linked to a range of health issues, including inflammation and impaired brain function.

What's being done about microplastic contamination?

While concerning, studies like this are a key part of identifying the problems and informing evidence-based policies and solutions.

There have been some promising developments to reduce the impact of microplastics worldwide. Still, it's crucial to reduce the amount of plastics entering wetlands and other key biospheres in the first place.

The best way to achieve that is to drastically reduce how much plastic is consumed by ditching single-use items such as bags, food containers, and bottles.

