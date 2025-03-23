Locals witness long-awaited phenomenon as major change unfolds at lake: 'Definitely nice to see'

"Evaporation and winds drop lake levels at Eagle Lake several feet every year."

Eagle Lake, a picturesque body of water located in Lassen County in Northern California, showed an encouraging increase in water levels in March 2025. Over the course of a month, the lake rose an impressive .75 feet.

Don Willis, the County Surveyor for the Lassen County Department of Planning and Business Services wrote on SierraDailyNews.com that "this puts the lake level at an elevation of 5094.53 ft. as measured at the low water ramp at Gallatin, which is currently 0.53 ft. (6.36 in.) above where it was one year ago at this time." He added, "Definitely nice to see!!"

He included an eye-catching photo of a boat ramp on the edge of the lake surrounded by snow-covered rocks and pine trees.

This is especially promising since Eagle Lake has seen major decreases in its water levels for many years. ABC10 reports, "Evaporation and winds drop lake levels at Eagle Lake several feet every year."

In the 1920s, the Bly Tunnel was built, which diverted water from Eagle Lake and to farms and ranches, but the alkalinity of the water made it unsuitable for these uses. As water levels dropped in the lake, a concrete plug with a valve was installed.

Stan Bales, of the Bureau of Land Management, explained that "it became a hot topic in the last six to eight years because … people felt like that plug was allowing the water to drain and lower the lake. Eventually our BLM manager agreed to shut the valve on that plug,"

Algae has begun growing in shallower parts of the lake, affecting recreational fishing and fish populations. And some of the algae is considered a Harmful Algal Bloom, which is unhealthy for people and animals.

So any growth in water levels is good news for people who live near or fish in Eagle Lake.

Other California lakes saw fortuitous increases in water levels in 2024, too. Lake Oroville and Lake Shasta both saw record-breaking increases after a particularly stormy fall in Northern California in November.

Water conservation efforts have also seen success in other places like Lake Powell.

People are excited and optimistic about the water rise at Eagle Lake.

On Susanvillestuff.com's Facebook page, a commenter wrote, "Great news!"

And on the Spalding Community Services District's post, another wrote, "Hopefully, this summer we can do some sailing!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.