Scientists issue dire warning about the fate of the Great Barrier Reef: 'Our generation will likely witness the demise of one of Earth's great natural wonders'

Scientists are sounding an alarm after a new study finds coral reef temperatures have reached their highest in at least four centuries, per an article published in the New York Times. According to the researchers, rising global temperatures will likely cause the end of the Great Barrier Reef within our generation.

What's happening?

A startling new study has revealed the devastating effects of pollution and increasing global temperatures on the Great Barrier Reef — the largest coral reef system in the world. Published in the journal Nature, the study not only highlighted the dramatic increase in coral reef temperatures but also identified the cause of that increase: the burning of dirty energy.

The researchers analyzed data as far back as their models allowed — a total of four hundred years — and found that the temperatures in the Coral Sea are at the highest recorded level.

"The heat extremes are occurring too often for those corals to effectively adapt and evolve," paleoclimatologist at the University of Melbourne and author of the new study Ben Henley told the New York Times. "If we don't divert from our current course, our generation will likely witness the demise of one of Earth's great natural wonders, the Great Barrier Reef."

Why are coral reefs important?

Coral reefs are a fragile and integral part of marine ecosystems. They provide food and shelter for thousands of underwater species, supporting the ocean's vast biodiversity, according to the National Ocean Service.

However, extreme heat causes the coral to bleach and lose the algae they rely on for survival. If sustainable changes aren't made and temperatures continue to rise, the coral reefs will most likely die, threatening the thousands of marine species that rely on them.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Scientists are continuing to study the impact of rising temperatures on the coral reef system in an effort to catalyze climate solutions. In Australia, the government is also taking the necessary steps to reduce emissions with the hope of protecting the Great Barrier Reef from demise.

Biologists and climate experts discussed the importance of the new paper and the dire situation facing coral reefs across the globe.

"It's a stunningly important summary of the history of the world's largest reef system," marine biology Professor Stephen Palumbi told the New York Times. "The paper lays out the danger that corals all around the world face from this heat."

