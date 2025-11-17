Officials call for controversial ban on long-standing hunting practice: 'It is vital'

Passing a law that bans a popular activity for the greater good is one thing; enforcing said law is something else entirely.

This has been the case in the United Kingdom for the past two decades, ever since the passage of The Hunting Act of 2004, which banned hunting mammals with dogs in England and Wales. But as this year's hunting season begins, a member of Parliament is calling on the government to strengthen the act's protections, specifically around fox hunting, according to The Canary.

"Fox hunting is a bloodsport with no place in the 21st century," wrote Neil Duncan-Jordan, an MP from Poole, on the social platform X. "The Labour Manifesto pledged to strengthen the Hunting Ban; we need action before another season of suffering. For 20 years, hunters have exploited loopholes to kill wildlife. It's time for a watertight ban."

Combatting the effects of hunting wildlife is serious business. As any amateur biologist knows, no animal exists in a vacuum — removing one species from its ecosystem can cause the entire food chain to collapse, which can have drastic effects on not just local animals, but humans as well.

But this is not necessarily just preventative work, either. In fact, it can (and has) resulted in some unexpected outcomes, even recently. Just this year, Pennsylvania biologists and government officials confirmed the resurgence of a native fish previously thought to have gone extinct in the 1950s or '60s due to overfishing, pollution, and invasive species.

Conservation efforts over the ensuing decades helped keep the species alive, and now it seems to be on the road to flourishing again. Thriving species boost biodiversity and can lead to stronger local food systems and opportunities for recreational activities.

Enjoying nature and experiencing wildlife safely in their natural habitat are solid mental health boosts for humans. Preserving our environment now ensures that future generations can also enjoy natural spaces and wildlife.

It requires a sustained commitment, both to keeping animals alive and to keeping humans from hunting them, as Duncan-Jordan advocates in his speech.

"It is vital this legislation is brought forward with urgency before another season of unnecessary suffering," Duncan-Jordan's letter to Parliament ends, per The Canary. "I also urge a collaborative approach with experts and charities to ensure that any resulting measures are watertight and finally put a stop to this barbaric practice once and for all."

