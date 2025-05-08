Animal rescue officer rushes to scene after spotting fox in distress: 'She really wouldn't have been able to free herself without help'

A fox cub's curiosity could have ended in disaster for the creature. Luckily, a member of the public spotted the young animal in distress, and help was on the way.

As the BBC detailed, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals received a call after someone saw the cub with its head trapped in a rusty car wheel in Wolverhampton, England.

Animal rescue officer Charlotte Holder responded to the scene, but the cub's head wouldn't budge. So, she promptly summoned the West Midlands Fire Service.

The firefighters were ultimately able to free the "terrified" female cub, which has been recovering at RSPCA's wildlife rescue center since April 8. Once the cub is ready, the English charity will release her back into the wild.

As for why the cub may have been in the predicament in the first place, Holder explained to the BBC that young foxes are often developing their survival skills above ground in the spring.

"Their parents are usually nearby, watching. Parent foxes are unlikely to approach the cubs if people are around," Holder added.

While it is unclear if the rusty tire was in an area usually heavily trafficked by humans, the situation nonetheless is a reminder of how our activities and litter can impact vulnerable creatures like foxes.

While popular culture and fairy tales frequently depict foxes as wily enemies of humankind, the creatures are actually crucial to keeping our ecosystems healthy, as the nonprofit Fox Protection International explained.

As predators, foxes help control populations of rodents — which in turn can lower the chance of humans coming into contact with ticks carrying Lyme disease. They also prey on pests that threaten farmers' crops.

"I'm so grateful to the fire and rescue service for sparing some of their time to help this little fox," Holder told the BBC. "She really wouldn't have been able to free herself without help from us all."

