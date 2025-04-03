Carpenter transforms everyday truck to embrace full-time minimalist living: 'Just as convenient as any other house'

"If you customize your space, you can fit everything."

A Boston resident has embraced the tiny-home movement in a truly mobile way — by transforming a standard box truck into a fully functional living space.

Dusty Smith garnered media attention when he converted the back of a box truck into a mobile home, fitted with a bathroom, living room, running water, functioning refrigeration, and even a king-size bed — as WBZ NewsRadio 1030 reported online.

"I wanted to build this so that the actual living would be just as convenient as any other house," Dusty told the news outlet. "If you customize your space, you can fit everything."

Smith's innovation is a part of a greater trend across the country of people embracing living life in tiny homes. In fact, the technology research and advisory company Technavio recently estimated that by 2029, the tiny home industry will grow worldwide by $3.71 billion.

This statistic may be no surprise, as housing costs have risen at a higher rate than the average citizen's income in most parts of the country over the past two decades, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The average tiny home costs about $45,000, per Rocket Mortgage, which is significantly less than the national average home value that is reportedly over $350,000, according to Motley Fool Money.

In Smith's case, it is not only the price of his house that he is saving on, but the utility bills as well.

"My home uses about 7 gallons of water per day. The average U.S. home uses 224 gallons per day," Smith said. The Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that figure to be even higher for the average family — closer to 300 gallons daily.

In addition to significantly reducing mortgage or rent payments, these unconventional homes also consume fewer resources, helping to shrink their owners' carbon footprints. This advantage of tiny homes is enhanced in the many models of tiny houses that utilize clean energy for their power.

As housing trends continue to evolve, innovative solutions like this box-truck home remind us that a sustainable, cost-effective lifestyle is more attainable than ever. Whether for full-time living or a unique getaway, tiny homes are proving that sometimes, less really could be more.

