  • Home Home

Landscaper shares amazing photos of pesky plant removal: 'Keep up the great work'

"It's been taking me longer than I expected."

by Yei Ling Ma
"It's been taking me longer than I expected."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photos of land clearing and fallen trees are not causes for celebration — unless there's a good reason for the removal. 

One Reddit user posted progress photos of fallen logs around their property to the r/invasivespecies subreddit. 

"It's been taking me longer than I expected."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It's been taking me longer than I expected."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote: "I've been working on clearing a 6 acre property these past two months. It's been taking me longer than I expected, but I was able to clear out all of the Asian bush honeysuckle and managed to clear out nearly all of the other invasives from 2.5 acres of forest."

Invasive species, including the Asian bush honeysuckle, threaten ecosystems and local wildlife. While removing them may be a headache, it protects the local ecosystems and the important pollinators that protect our food supply, the U.S. Department of Agriculture explains.

According to the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health, invasive species grow and reproduce quickly because they lack natural predators, parasites, and competitors in their new environments. Their aggressive growth allows them to outcompete local plant species for nutrients and water in the soil, which can displace native species from their habitats. As non-native species, they may also carry diseases that native species are not immune to, leading to biodiversity loss. 

The Asian bush honeysuckle, in particular, grows densely in forests, preventing sunlight from penetrating the floor, according to the Invasive Plant Species Assessment Working Group. This drastically affects understory plants' ability to grow, which reduces the amount of food for wildlife, including birds. Some Asian bush honeysuckle species may even release chemicals into the soil that may poison surrounding native species. 

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

Removing invasive species from your property, as the OP did, protects native species by allowing them to thrive without unwanted competition. According to the USDA, pollinators prefer to feed on specific native plant species for nectar or pollen — which non-native species may not have enough of.

You can do more to protect native species and important pollinators by landscaping with native plants or installing a natural lawn, with low-cost options including clover and buffalo grass. 

Filling your yard with native species, which are already accustomed to the local weather and climate, can save you time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills, as native species require less water than non-native species. 

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷🏾‍♀️

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"A fine legacy to be proud of!" one user commented.

"Keep up the great work!" another cheered on.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x