  • Outdoors Outdoors

Fort Lauderdale slammed with 26 inches of rain as city endures ‘one-in-a-thousand-year flood’

Fort Lauderdale just experienced its rainiest day in history.

by Ben Stern
Fort Lauderdale flood

Photo Credit: Getty

Amid Florida’s annual dry season, Fort Lauderdale has experienced what may have been the city’s rainiest day in history.

On April 13, the city was hit with torrential downpours, seeing nearly 26 inches of rain — with 20 of those inches falling in a period of just six hours — in what scientists are labeling a “one-in-a-thousand-year flood.” 

Fort Lauderdale’s last record for the most rain seen in one day was in 1979 when the city measured 14.59 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service’s 25.91-inch estimate would represent the state record for the most rain seen in a 24-hour period. According to CNN, Fort Lauderdale saw about a month’s worth of rain during the worst hour of the downpour.

Flooding caused shutdowns across the state, including Interstate 95 exits, the Broward County School District, and Fort Lauderdale’s Hollywood International Airport

Meteorologist Alex Lamers wrote on Twitter that a radar of the storm made it look like someone was “putting a faucet right over Fort Lauderdale, turning it on, and walking away.”

Good Morning America also shared a video of the Fort Lauderdale airport, showing how the runways were “looking more like a lake.” 

A wetter Florida

These thousand-year flood events will become more common as the Earth continues to overheat — largely thanks to the burning of dirty energy sources — allowing the atmosphere to hold more moisture. For each degree Fahrenheit that the Earth warms, our atmosphere will be able to hold about 4% more water. 

And while heavy rain is not uncommon in Florida, it will be getting more intense. As climate tech investor Molly Wood put it, even though extreme weather events have always happened, rising global temperatures are acting as “steroids for weather,” making these disasters stronger and more powerful. 

Fort Lauderdale is preparing for another day of rain as it continues to clean up in the aftermath of this climate-fueled thousand-year flood.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Some travelers carrying durable sustainable backpacks for adventure
Shop

Most durable sustainable backpacks for any adventure

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

TCD Fast Company
Press Releases

TCD has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Cool Divider