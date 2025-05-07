Officials roll out unconventional team of workers to maintain natural areas: 'They're recycling it all in place'

Similar programs have been used in other parks and open space areas.

Forget noisy machines and chemicals. Some of the newest land restoration workers in Fort Collins, Colorado, have hooves, horns, and a serious appetite for weeds.

The city teamed up with a local goat herder to launch a small-scale grazing project at Kingfisher Point Natural Area, reported KUAD.

The pilot program brings in goats and a couple of skilled herding dogs to help control invasive plants, reduce wildfire risk, and support healthy soil, all while giving native grasses a chance to recover.

The initiative is a collaboration between the city's Natural Areas Ecological Stewardship team and a top-performing herd.

As the goats graze, they naturally clear out dead brush and undergrowth that would otherwise require chemical herbicides or likely gas-powered tools to remove. This makes goat grazing both an efficient and environmentally friendly way to manage overgrowth at the site.

And these aren't your average grazers. Goats can chow down on about 1 acre of grass daily. They also have a knack for reaching areas that would be difficult — or dangerous — for humans to access, making them a smart choice for tough terrain. As they move through the landscape, the goats help aerate and fertilize the soil, too, which supports long-term regeneration.

As goat-grazing advocate Lani Malmberg explained to Planet Forward, "They're the only animal that can stand on their hind feet to reach it all. And they're recycling it all in place and turning that unwanted foliage into pure organic fertilizer."

The herd at Kingfisher Point is rotated within the area using electric fencing to avoid overgrazing. Visitors are encouraged to observe the goats at work from the trail but to keep dogs leashed for everyone's safety.

This effort is just one example of how Fort Collins is getting creative about environmental stewardship. Funded by community-initiated sales taxes that support restoration, education, and trail access, projects like this are designed with both people and the planet in mind. And if all goes well, the goat-powered restoration model could expand to other natural areas across the city.

Similar goat-powered programs have been used in other parts of Colorado, including Castle Rock, where Goat Green LLC has been contracted multiple times for park and open space restoration.

If you're inspired by this goat-powered restoration effort, there are plenty of ways to take action in your own community, whether it's advocating for natural land management, supporting local conservation initiatives, or volunteering with parks and green spaces.

Even small steps, like attending city council meetings or joining local cleanup days, can lead to meaningful change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.