New research reveals an unexpected remedy for anxiety and stress: 'Can improve mental health'

Feeling stressed or anxious? Research suggests a walk in the woods might be just what the doctor ordered.

An international study co-led by the University of Surrey and the University of Ghent has outlined how forests provide mental health benefits.

The institutions examined 164 forests across five European countries and detailed how different forest characteristics, such as canopy density and tree species diversity, can affect various health outcomes.

Specific features like a dense canopy were both good and bad. A high density offers shade and better air quality, but it can also increase the risk of ticks and the disease they carry.

While the type of forest has mixed effects, one clear takeaway emerged: forests benefit the mind.

The study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, showed that a forest setting reduces anxiety and stress. Being in a forest also increases positive emotions. If people thought a forest was more biodiverse and natural, it was more beneficial for mental health.

The findings suggest our connection to nature plays a major role in our well-being, and it reinforces an intuitive truth: spending time in nature is restorative.

The study also covers physical health benefits. Dense canopies can reduce heat stress, and they can also improve air quality by trapping particulate matter, which is especially important in cities.

Increasing tree species diversity had a limited effect on health, but adding a variety of trees is still considered a beneficial practice for ecosystem health.

Dr. Melissa Marselle, an environmental psychology lecturer at the University of Surrey, described nature's medicine.

"Our study shows that forests generally provide a mental health benefit, reducing anxiety and stress, regardless of their biodiversity or structure," she said. "As one in six people in England experience anxiety and depression each week, this research suggests that simply being in a forest can improve mental health."

She noted that the United Kingdom should preserve urban forests for the benefit of its citizens, and she also suggested that time spent in green spaces should be prescribed by the country's National Health Service for people with mental health issues.

Telling someone to "touch grass" isn't just a meme anymore. The idea of "nature prescriptions" is gaining traction globally. The profound impact natural environments have on our health is a bare necessity.

When you need a mental reset, don't go doom-scrolling. Visit your nearest forest — science says it could do you a world of good.

