Researchers discover simple factor that can improve health of newborn babies: 'A relatively easy and low-cost way to improve public health'

Living close to greenery is often thought to benefit your mental health, but new research has found that an abundance of trees could actually improve the health of nearby newborn babies.

In a new report by News Medical Life Sciences, a link has been made between the number of trees in an expecting mother's neighborhood and the weight of her newborn.

For every tree planted within 100 meters of a mother's home up to 10 years before a child's birth, there was an associated 2.3-gram increase in the newborn's weight.

For mothers living within 100 meters of at least 10 trees, their babies were found to be about 50 grams heavier. This is where the data leveled out, meaning that it is unlikely for a baby to have a more than 50-gram increase in weight due to the presence of say, dozens of trees.

It could be suggested that mothers living in greener spaces are benefiting from the mental health benefits and relaxing impact of greenery, making them less stressed and less at risk of premature delivery.

If you live somewhere green already, you're likely experiencing the many joys of being surrounded by nature. If you're based somewhere with less green space, though, perhaps there are local charities committed to planting trees, or maybe your city is investing in more green areas.

If you have a garden, or perhaps can use a community garden or allotment, growing native plants, getting rid of invasive species, upgrading to a natural lawn, and rewilding are all techniques to enjoy the outdoors and protect the planet, too.

Yvonne Michael, a senior author, professor, and interim chair in the Dornsife School of Public Health, commented to News Medical Life Sciences, "Planting trees is a relatively easy and low-cost way to improve public health from the earliest stages of a life."

She also added, that though an increase of fifty grams sounds relatively minor, "if every baby in our sample gained 50 grams at birth, that means 642 fewer babies considered small for gestational age, and at higher risk for worse development later in life."

