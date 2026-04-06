  • Outdoors Outdoors

Twelve culprits fined after authorities uncover illegal dump in alleyway

"Unfortunately, this location had become a regular fly-tipping hotspot, blighting the neighborhood."

by Simon Sage
A narrow urban alley lined with graffiti and trash bins, flanked by brick buildings under a cloudy sky.

Photo Credit: iStock

A whole community was found liable for illegal dumping, according to the Tameside Correspondent.

Twelve residents were charged with fly-tipping in a suburb of Manchester, England. Tameside City Council issued fixed penalty notices to those sharing an alley in Ashton-under-Lyne. 

"Unfortunately, this location had become a regular fly-tipping hotspot, blighting the neighbourhood, and I'm grateful to our teams for their hard work and dedication in clearing and investigating the waste to find and take action against those responsible," Councillor Laura Boyle said.

Boyle explained that such alleys are privately owned and not the responsibility of the city. 

Tameside dealt with 49 fly-tipping charges in January alone. Large-scale illegal dumping is prevalent as well. A rash of illegal dump sites has created a challenge for law enforcement and a nuisance for residents. 

Besides being an eyesore, illegal dumping is also a safety hazard for those living nearby. Corrosive waste can present threats to humans and wildlife alike, and even seemingly benign waste such as plastic can become risks to animals. 

Over time, plastics left to crumble shed particles that end up in waterways and in food supplies. When microplastics are ingested, they are associated with a wide range of health challenges

You can do your part simply by getting acquainted with the recycling options available in your community and, importantly, limiting plastic consumption. By taking advantage of local composting services, you can cut down on the amount of trash that goes to landfills even further, for example. 

Before-and-after photos of the cleanup in Ashton-under-Lyne showed incredible work by the city to clean up the area. 

"The alleyway now looks so much better and cleaner for the local community and, equally importantly, those who are responsible for dumping the waste will be held accountable," Boyle said.

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