Officials stunned after investigation uncovers disturbing discovery along national coastline: 'It's caused a smell'

Residents near the sites can't let their children play outside or open their windows because of the constant smoke and toxic fumes.

Illegal waste dumps are operating across England, including some massive sites with tens of thousands of tons of trash. Local officials have shut down many of these sites, but hundreds remain active.

What's happening?

As the BBC reported, some of the largest illegal waste-dumping sites are in Cheshire, Cornwall, Kent, Oxfordshire, and Norfolk.

Most of these sites are located in the countryside, in hidden places on land designated as agricultural. Organized crime gangs often run these illegal dump sites and make money by charging considerably less than legitimate, legal waste disposal.

The waste contained in these sites ranges from construction debris to soil and household trash. People living near the illegal dumps are experiencing terrible odors, excessive noise, and health problems.

"It's caused a smell; there's been smoke, there's been noise," said Charlie Coats, a council chairman, per BBC. "It's damaged a lot of vegetation, trees, and bushes have been destroyed, and it's a significant blot on the landscape. Some of the pollutant material is leaching out into the watercourses."

Why are illegal waste sites a problem?

Illegal dumps aren't just an eyesore; they're a serious public health threat and happening all over, including in California and New York.

Per the BBC, residents near the United Kingdom sites can't let their children play outside or open their windows because of the constant smoke and toxic fumes. When illegal operators burn the waste they collect, fires can result, putting homes, roads, and emergency responders at risk.

Meanwhile, the illegal dump sites are damaging the environment by leaching pollutants into the soil, groundwater, and nearby rivers. The sites are taking over native animal habitats, harming wildlife, and contaminating water systems that people rely on for drinking and farming.

What's being done to stop illegal waste dumping?

In England, the Environment Agency is actively investigating illegal waste-dumping sites and collecting tips on organized crime activity. Local law enforcement officials have been arresting individuals working for the illegal sites and seizing their laundered money, weapons, and stolen materials.

Environmental campaign groups such as River Action have been pressing the EA to increase public transparency about the investigations and do more to stop waste-dumping criminals.

Targeted law enforcement with severe penalties, such as high fines and jail time, is needed to deter illegal waste dumping and protect natural resources from hazards. You can help stop these crimes by reporting illegal dumping to local authorities whenever you see it.

You can also set a positive example for others in your community by understanding your recycling options and responsibly discarding trash.

