Scientists identify unique threat faced by one of world's healthiest coral reefs: 'It can be almost disorienting because there's so much coral'

One of the healthiest coral reefs is in a precarious situation. Though its cool waters have helped it survive the effects of a warming world, it is vulnerable to the oil and gas industry that surrounds it, Grist reported.

What's happening?

About 150 miles from Houston in the Gulf of Mexico sprawls the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, home to one of the healthiest coral reefs in the world. Because of the cooler waters of its relatively northern location, the sanctuary has been able to avoid climate-driven catastrophes that have affected other coral reefs across the world, such as bleaching. It's also so far offshore that it has generally escaped other dangers such as overfishing and pollution.

However, the reef is susceptible to another threat: the oil and gas industry, which surrounds it due to a unique underwater geological history that helped create both coral and underwater oil reserves.

So far, the reef has avoided any catastrophic oil spills, but that doesn't mean the industry hasn't left a mark, reported Grist.

The coral skeletons can be studied to understand more about their history — much like tree rings — and scientists have found increased barium levels associated with an uptick in drilling during the 1970s (barium is used as a lubricant in offshore oil wells). They've also discovered nitrogen and radioactive carbon associated with fertilizer pollution and nuclear weapons tests.

Why is Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary important?

"When you look out, it can be almost disorienting because there's so much coral," Michelle Johnston, superintendent of the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, told Grist.

Coral reefs are some of the most diverse ecosystems on earth. According to the National Ocean Service (NOS), scientists are developing a number of drugs from coral reef animals and plants that could help treat cancer, arthritis, human bacterial infections, viruses, and other diseases.

Reefs help buffer shorelines against 97% of the energy from waves, storms, and floods, which helps protect coastal communities and seaside properties.

Coral reefs are also important to local economies, providing tourism opportunities as well as supporting fisheries. Government agencies estimate the commercial value of U.S. fisheries from coral reefs at more than $100 million.

These underwater gardens also support more species per unit of area than any other ecosystem on Earth, including about 4,000 species of fish.

Unfortunately, coral reef systems are suffering worldwide due to rising global temperatures, pollution, certain fishing techniques, and diseases, which have increased significantly in the past decade.

Plus, marine scientists are fighting an unlikely foe in the Caribbean: invasive coral species that threaten native corals. The good news is that one industrial designer has developed a device that can help eliminate the invasive corals more effectively than manual extraction.

What's being done to protect coral reefs?

As early as 2040, conservationists expect to see major bleaching events at Flower Garden Banks. In the meantime, they're racing to study and protect the area. For one thing, sanctuary staff are collecting coral specimens from the reef and storing them in an onshore lab. This coral bank will serve as a backup in case the reef is damaged or lost, as Grist detailed.

Worldwide, scientists are working to save coral reefs, too. For instance, one new technology could help restore devastated reefs by creating reef-ready coral in just six to nine months. Plus, one zoo in the Netherlands is creating a "Noah's Ark" of coral in case they die out in the wild — the intention is to eventually reintroduce corals to their habitats once waters cool and conditions improve.

