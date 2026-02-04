Couple stops driving after making eye contact with wild predator on roadway: 'Only about 200 … remaining in the wild'

"We are lucky enough to live in the heart of their last remaining habitats."

A video of a majestic Florida panther drew attention to the endangered species on social media.

What's happening?

The clip posted to Facebook was taken by a venomous snake relocator and showed the large panther standing in the middle of a road before walking off into the woods. The video ends with a closer shot of the panther through the trees.

In the caption, the user explained: "We were on our way home from a rattlesnake call when we turned on our street and saw what appeared to be a large dog at first. We quickly realized it was a critically endangered Florida panther."

They went on to explain the significance of this sighting, stating: "There are only about 200 Florida panthers remaining in the wild. We are lucky enough to live in the heart of their last remaining habitats."

While it can be exciting to spot this rare animal, their proximity to people is one of the reasons the species is in trouble. Human expansion throughout Florida has encroached on many animals' natural habitats, including the pinelands and swampy forests that panthers inhabit.

This means less space for the panthers to thrive — and a higher chance of seeing one walk down the street, often resulting in panther deaths. Tragically, 36 panthers were killed in 2024, many due to car collisions.

Why are Florida panthers important?

Beyond being the official state animal, they're also an apex predator in their ecosystem. They help maintain ecological balance by controlling prey populations, as they hunt deer and wild hogs.

Without panthers, those populations could grow out of control and overgraze, decimating vegetation and depleting food sources for many other creatures. The panthers' presence keeps the food chain in check so every native animal can survive.

This video is one example of how the big cats are showing up in developed areas. They've been pushed out of their own habitats and need somewhere to go.

What's being done to protect Florida panthers?

The Florida panther is a federally protected endangered species, so officials are working to bolster the population. Trail cameras that capture footage of the cats inform conservation efforts and protection policies.

You can help this beautiful creature by reporting sightings to local authorities and by donating to or supporting conservation efforts in the Florida Wildlife Corridor. When you're in panther territory, drive with caution, as you never know when a panther might cross the road.

