Officials unveil major change for massive US nature area: 'Reflects exceptional collaboration'

"These two projects help to fill in some pieces."

Florida has added more land to its already expansive Florida Wildlife Corridor, creating safe spaces for countless species.

Lake Okeechobee News reported that Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on the addition of over 22,000 acres to the conservation area.

Much of this addition helps grow the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor within the larger Florida Wildlife Corridor, which spans 18 million acres of protected land where animals can roam freely and safely.

WGCU News reported on part of the expansion, highlighting the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor's aim to connect the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and Big Cypress National Preserve to the Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area and Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest.

The corridors protect rare and important species like the Florida panther, black bear, gopher tortoise, manatee, burrowing owl, red-cockaded woodpecker, and swallow-tailed kite.

By creating protected space for these animals, officials are reducing the likelihood of dangerous human-animal encounters.

The state is home to over 4,000 distinct animal species, many of which can only be found in Florida. It's the seventh-most biodiverse state in the country, according to the University of Florida.

Biodiversity supports a healthy planet, as robust ecosystems can reduce disease outbreaks, resource scarcity, and extreme weather.

Ecosystems are a delicate balance, with each native species playing a crucial role. These wildlife corridors bolster conservation areas, allowing Florida's ecosystems to thrive.

The corridors also protect activities that benefit the state's economy, such as fishing and ranching. They also protect freshwater springs and reservoirs that Floridians rely on for clean drinking water.

Jason Lauritsen, a conservationist who works with the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, explained the importance of both corridors to WGCU,

"These two projects help to fill in some pieces in the corridor connecting the Big Cypress Preserve with a complex of wildlife management areas," he said. "This is an area that is just really big valuable piece of conservation land."

In a statement, Mallory Dimmitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, said, "We are grateful to Governor DeSantis and the Cabinet for their decisive action to permanently protect vital lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor today."

She continued, "With nearly 120,000 acres approved for conservation this year alone, Florida is setting the pace needed to ensure the long-term survival of our state's connectivity, and this achievement reflects exceptional collaboration among landowners, state agencies, and conservation partners."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.