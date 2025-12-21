Florida 'snake man' praised after capturing and removing 12-foot python: 'There's just too many of them now'

A Florida man encountered a nearly 12-foot-long snake in the road while coming home from dinner one evening.

It was a Burmese python, an invasive species that has been taking over communities in Florida well beyond the Everglades region.

As WSB-TV 2 Atlanta reported, the man, Wayne Gardner, headed home after seeing the snake stretched across the road and returned with a snare and ax. In Florida, the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allows (and even encourages) the public to kill Burmese pythons.

Gardner killed the snake and called the wildlife commission to arrange its disposal. However, he was surprised by their response.

"They said there's just too many of them now, and they can't come and get all of them," Gardner said, per WSB-TV 2 Atlanta. "So bury it, put it in the trash."

Before disposing of the snake, Gardner took photos to share with his friends. He is now known throughout the county as "the snake man." WINKNews meteorologist Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) posted one of Gardner's photos on X with the caption, "Nope!"

NOPE! Look at the size of this Burmese python caught last night in Rotonda West, Florida. Nearly 12 feet long! Unfortunately more of these invasive snakes in recent years have been expanding out of the Everglades, including here in Charlotte County. Credit: Wade Gardner 🐍… pic.twitter.com/ZCB8gkg4Ac — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) November 20, 2025

This story from Rotonda West, Florida, is a reminder of how pervasive and dangerous invasive species can be in our world today.

Invasive species are animals and plants typically introduced by people into a foreign area that can harm the environment, human health, and the economy.

These non-native species often reproduce quickly, destroy natural habitats, and can even release toxic chemicals into the soil. To maintain biodiversity and protect residents, it's often essential to remove or kill invasive species.

In Florida, there are even cash prizes available through an annual competition to remove Burmese pythons.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

If you are concerned about invasive species where you live or elsewhere, you can learn more about how to prevent their spread and support native plants and animals. Consider taking local action by looking into volunteer opportunities for removal efforts.

You can also rewild your yard with native plants to keep regionally appropriate species thriving.

People were shocked to see photos of Gardner's python and shared their thoughts on X.

"That's a huge Nope Rope!!!" one person commented.

"Probably the most harmful invasive species in Florida," another X user wrote.

"That's awfully far up for them to be," someone else added. "What a snake though … wow."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.