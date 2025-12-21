  • Outdoors Outdoors

Florida 'snake man' praised after capturing and removing 12-foot python: 'There's just too many of them now'

"What a snake though … wow."

by Alyssa Ochs
A Florida man encountered a nearly 12-foot-long Burmese python — an invasive species — in the road while coming home from dinner.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Florida man encountered a nearly 12-foot-long snake in the road while coming home from dinner one evening. 

It was a Burmese python, an invasive species that has been taking over communities in Florida well beyond the Everglades region. 

As WSB-TV 2 Atlanta reported, the man, Wayne Gardner, headed home after seeing the snake stretched across the road and returned with a snare and ax. In Florida, the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allows (and even encourages) the public to kill Burmese pythons. 

Gardner killed the snake and called the wildlife commission to arrange its disposal. However, he was surprised by their response. 

"They said there's just too many of them now, and they can't come and get all of them," Gardner said, per WSB-TV 2 Atlanta. "So bury it, put it in the trash."

Before disposing of the snake, Gardner took photos to share with his friends. He is now known throughout the county as "the snake man." WINKNews meteorologist Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) posted one of Gardner's photos on X with the caption, "Nope!"

TCD Partner Spotlight

💡Exclusive offers from trusted brands

There's a reason dermatologists use this daily sunscreen themselves more than any other

Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us — which is why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand.

EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a lightweight, moisturizing texture — plus hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This daily skin care line brings in-office results into the comfort of your at-home routine

PCA Skin's new daily care line extends the benefits of professional treatments to your at-home routine, with cleansers, serums, and moisturizers formulated to address specific concerns.

Their in-office treatments have delivered transformative results for 35 years — and now you have a unique opportunity to get the same quality care in the comfort of your own home.

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

This story from Rotonda West, Florida, is a reminder of how pervasive and dangerous invasive species can be in our world today. 

Invasive species are animals and plants typically introduced by people into a foreign area that can harm the environment, human health, and the economy. 

These non-native species often reproduce quickly, destroy natural habitats, and can even release toxic chemicals into the soil. To maintain biodiversity and protect residents, it's often essential to remove or kill invasive species

In Florida, there are even cash prizes available through an annual competition to remove Burmese pythons. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

If you are concerned about invasive species where you live or elsewhere, you can learn more about how to prevent their spread and support native plants and animals. Consider taking local action by looking into volunteer opportunities for removal efforts. 

You can also rewild your yard with native plants to keep regionally appropriate species thriving. 

People were shocked to see photos of Gardner's python and shared their thoughts on X. 

"That's a huge Nope Rope!!!" one person commented

"Probably the most harmful invasive species in Florida," another X user wrote

"That's awfully far up for them to be," someone else added. "What a snake though … wow." 

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x