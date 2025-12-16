Experts fight back against 'double invasion' in US region: 'It's a biological control'

Natural spaces across Virginia are experiencing what they're calling a "double invasion" with the spreading of both the tree of heaven and the spotted lanternfly, according to IFLScience. Scientists are now exploring modern, nonchemical ways to rid the forests of this invader.

The tree of heaven was introduced to the United States in the 1700s, according to The Nature Conservancy, and quickly became beloved by urban landscapers for its ability to adapt to its surroundings, grow rapidly, and resist common insects and diseases. However, the reasons it was loved at the beginning are the same reasons it's a nuisance today.

This invasive species reproduces quickly and can kill native plants near it. It also secretes a toxic chemical into the soil, harming the plants surrounding it, and its root system can damage human-made structures, including pavement, sewers, and building foundations.

With the pervasiveness of the tree of heaven, the spotted lanternfly has a place to thrive.

"If you remove the tree, you remove their main food source. That directly reduces their numbers and their ability to spread to crops and vineyards," Carrie Fearer, an assistant professor of forest pathology at Virginia Tech, told IFLScience.

The spotted lanternfly can be as invasive because of its diet, which makes it toxic to birds, and its waste encourages the growth of a fungus called sooty mold, which can reduce a plant's ability to photosynthesize.





Scientists have realized that the ideal solution to rid the forests of the tree of heaven would be to fight the invasive fungi with native fungi.

"We're studying a native fungus, Verticillium nonalfalfae, that infects and kills tree of heaven," Fearer said, per IFLScience. "It's a biological control. Instead of cutting or spraying, we use a pathogen already found in our forests to weaken and kill this invasive tree."

The tree of heaven has spread across every continent except Antarctica and is found in almost every U.S. state. Its aggressive growth has reduced biodiversity in many areas.

Invasive species are a major burden for both private and public landowners, as they require more upkeep, resources, and maintenance as well as push out native plants and pollinators. If possible, it's best to uproot all invasive species' root systems and upgrade to a natural lawn.

For those who want to rid their land of invasive species, consider volunteering with their local nature groups to help remove them.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.