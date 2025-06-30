Hundreds of thousands of homes left vulnerable after abrupt US policy change: 'I'm worried'

Despite increasing concerns over flood risks in the state, around $150 million in federal funding for a critical project to upgrade multiple canal basins in Florida has been pulled back. This has the potential to leave "hundreds of thousands of South Florida homes" even more exposed to flooding, according to CBS News.

What's happening?

In April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that it had canceled the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program. As noted by the agency, allotted grants that had not already been distributed to states, Tribes, territories, and local communities would no longer qualify to receive funds from the BRIC program.

The money earmarked for the program was then returned to either the Disaster Relief Fund or the United States Treasury. According to a statement from a FEMA spokesperson, the decision to repeal funding was necessary to remove waste, fraud, and abuse. "The BRIC program was yet another example of a wasteful and ineffective FEMA program," the statement read.

One of the regions affected by the cancellation of BRIC is South Florida. As reported by CBS News in mid-June, $148 million originally allocated to the South Florida Water Management District was returned to the U.S. government. The money had been intended to make much-needed renovations to three canal basins that had been previously impacted by flooding.

The SFWMD previously conducted extensive research to determine which areas in the state were at the highest risk of flooding, especially in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. The group had shared that it wanted to implement upgrades in an effort to reduce the risks of "flooding, sea level rise, and other climate impacts on water resources."

Why is this lack of federal funding concerning?

Despite the BRIC funds being pulled, an SFWMD spokesperson indicated to CBS News that the canal basin projects would not be sidelined right now. "No immediate decisions are needed at this time because we are still designing the projects and have not started construction," their statement read. "The South Florida Water Management District will continue to work closely with our local, state and federal partners to provide flood control in these communities."

The position bears similarities to Boston-area officials' response to their own rescinded BRIC grants, with leaders intending to secure funding from other sources.

In 2024 alone, Florida saw several major storms that contributed to the deaths of dozens and caused billions of dollars in damage. A large portion of those damages were the result of flooding from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. All told, the two storms caused over $100 billion in damage across affected states.

North Miami resident Mary Charlsmith spoke with CBS News regarding the potential for flooding risks in her community. "I'm worried," Charlsmith said. "Where I live in North Miami when it rains a lot, there's a lot of flooding in the street. I have concern, of course."

What's being done about flooding in Florida?

Rising global temperatures are fueling flood risks in communities all around the world. This is due to a combination of climate-related factors, including rising sea levels, more intense rainfall, and changes in historic weather patterns. These changes are leading to more frequent and severe flooding events that are not only impacting coastal communities but inland areas as well.

In Florida, sea level rise has become a significant threat due to the state's low elevation and extensive coastline. Projections indicate substantial increases in sea levels, with some areas potentially experiencing several feet of rise by the end of the century, which could lead to increased flooding, erosion, and displacement.

To combat an increase in potential flooding and other climate-related disasters, Florida has implemented efforts, including structural measures to elevate properties above flood levels. With federal funding in jeopardy, such efforts may take more time than originally planned.

