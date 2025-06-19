Report raises red flag about iconic beaches vanishing into the sea — here's what you need to know

Erosion is already stripping away sand and exposing tree roots.

Costa Rica's iconic coastlines are facing an urgent threat as rising seas are shrinking the country's beloved beaches.

The Seventh State of the Region Report noted that warming oceans are expected to push water levels 14 to 20 inches higher by 2030 along the Caribbean coast, putting iconic destinations like Tamarindo and Cahuita at serious risk, The Tico Times reported.

What's happening?

The Seventh State of the Region Report, summarized by The Tico Times, predicted that sea levels will climb over a foot in the next half-decade, with water potentially rising 24 to 35 inches by 2100 — swamping homes, farms, and other vital infrastructure.

In Tamarindo, erosion is already stripping away sand and exposing tree roots, threatening beachfront properties. Simulations for Playas del Coco and Sámara have predicted major flooding by 2030.

Meanwhile, 2.1 million Central Americans live in vulnerable coastal zones, according to the Tico Times, with up to 50% of Caribbean beaches potentially disappearing by the start of the next century.

Why is sea-level rise concerning?

These rising waters endanger Costa Rica's communities, economy, and natural treasures. Stronger storms and coastal erosion will cause major damage, and saltwater can contaminate groundwater supplies, harming agriculture and fishing.

Flooding already dominates Costa Rica's disaster records, accounting for 40% of natural disasters in the region between 1980 and 2020, according to World Bank data cited by The Tico Times.

What's being done about sea-level rise?

Rising global temperatures — which are exacerbated by heat-trapping pollution released by burning coal, oil, and gas — contribute to intensifying storms and accelerating sea-level rise.

This creates more dangerous conditions for coastal communities worldwide, so reducing reliance on dirty energy is the number one way to slow that process down.

Costa Rica is also attempting to build seawalls and dikes (and working to restore their mangroves and coral reefs) to serve as natural barriers against storms and erosion.

The country's National Adaptation Plan, launched in 2022, helps to upgrade local infrastructure in an effort to better adapt to the warming planet.

Costa Rica has a 99% renewable electricity rate, with the government continuing to promote clean energy and the benefits of electric vehicles to cut pollution.

People can also make a difference in their own community by learning more about critical climate issues and supporting local renewable energy projects.

