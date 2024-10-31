Floridians contemplate relocating due to compound effects of devastating storms: 'I'm over it'

A series of destructive extreme weather events has hit the state of Florida and left many residents either no longer able to afford living there or wondering when that day will come for them, CNN reported.

What's happening?

In the space of less than a year, Florida has been hit by Hurricane Idalia, Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Milton, all of which caused major property damage. CNN spoke to one family that moved to St. Petersburg four years ago and had already lost the house they bought and the second house they subsequently rented — and had been forced to evacuate their second rental.

As a result of this widespread and relentless destruction, insurance companies have realized that it's considerably more difficult to make a profit off people who are actually going to need the insurance, and insurance rates in the state have skyrocketed to the point where barely anyone can afford them. In some places, insurance companies have refused to offer policies at all.

"I'm a third-gen Tampa native, and I'm over it," CNN quoted one poster on a Florida subreddit as writing. "I left 15 months ago after my insurance went from $1,100 a year to $6,500," said another.

Why is what's happening in Florida important?

Unfortunately, increasingly frequent and intense extreme weather events, fueled by the overheating of our planet that has been caused by the dirty energy industry, are not limited to Florida. California residents, who have dealt with increasing wildfires over the past several years, have also seen insurance rates skyrocket or be denied to them entirely.

Similar problems are plaguing vulnerable communities, particularly those on coasts, throughout the world — and they are only going to become worse and more widespread as long as the dirty energy industry (and, to a lesser but still significant extent, other industries such as beef farmers, plastic producers, and more) is allowed to continue to pollute our atmosphere unchecked.

What is being done about Florida's home property concerns?

The politicians that Floridians have elected to represent them, such as current Governor Ron DeSantis and Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, have not championed support for policy changes to address the problems caused by the widespread burning of fossil fuels.

Scott does at least have a few marks in his favor in this area. When he was governor, Scott supported Everglades restoration and prevented an oil drilling project off the coast of Florida, and he has been vocal in recent years that he believes humans do contribute to climate change. DeSantis has agreed on the latter as well, but he passed legislation to delete all references to climate change from state law while eliminating state goals to promote renewable energy and reduce air pollution. Rubio still takes the position that humans have not contributed to rising global temperatures.

Scott and Rubio both voted against the climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act, as Florida Daily detailed, which included many tax incentives for Americans to make energy-efficient upgrades primarily designed to reduce the country's reliance on heating oil, natural gas, gasoline, and diesel.

Also relevant to the topic at hand is that DeSantis made headlines earlier this year for declining to push insurance companies to lower their rates after passing reforms in 2022 that have been followed by more providers, such as Farmers, leaving the state altogether and others non-renewing many policies, with his argument being that government should not over-regulate a private market.

If residents in Florida and beyond want to have a fighting chance against the storms that are now constantly threatening their homes, one of the best things they can do is use their voice to tell their state and local representatives what they want to see them support in their future policies. Staying educated on climate issues, using that knowledge to speak out and advocate for change, and getting out to vote are some of the most important ways to make a difference against pollution and increasing global temperatures.

