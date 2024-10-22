Survivors of Hurricane Maria reflect on damage from Hurricane Milton: 'We will never underestimate any hurricane or natural disaster'

"After Maria, that's where I really had respect for what a hurricane really is and the importance of being prepared."

Experiencing Hurricane Milton wasn't easy for anyone — but it was particularly difficult for the survivors of Hurricane Maria, who felt themselves whisked back to those terrifying days in 2017.

What happened?

"It was honestly one of the most traumatizing experiences of my life," Cecilia Rosa De Leon, who was in Puerto Rico during Maria, told NBC. During that storm, the windows of her family's house burst open, allowing several feet of water to flood in and nearly collapsing the entire house.

And though De Leon and her family were stranded without electricity or food, they survived. Not all of her neighbors were so lucky. "One of them was an elderly couple. The roof fell on them while they were sleeping. It was just very emotional," she said.

So when Hurricane Milton was announced, De Leon — who now lives in Florida — prepared by boarding up windows, blocking doors, and stocking up on food and flashlights. Other Maria survivors amassed supplies weeks in advance of hurricane season.

Why are hurricanes so concerning?

Milton's death toll is lower compared to Maria's — approximately 25 to 3,000, per NBC — but the survivors emphasize the importance of taking every hurricane seriously.

"After Maria, that's where I really had respect for what a hurricane really is and the importance of being prepared," De Leon said.

And with hurricanes growing in severity due to warmer atmospheric temperatures, it's a warning that would be well heeded by coastal communities everywhere. These climatic conditions are increasing precipitation and leading to higher storm surges, faster winds, and more flooding, experts have found.

NBC spoke with Jesús Eduardo Aponte Feliciano, who was a teenager during Maria, about the real impact behind these statistics. He recounted losing his grandmother, living without any power for weeks, and needing to bike to get clean water.

"Hurricane Maria changed our lives and I think that we will never underestimate any hurricane or natural disaster," Aponte Feliciano said. "We will prepare for a Category 1 as if it was a Category 5."

What can be done to prepare for hurricanes?

For those who live in hurricane-prone areas, it's crucial to stay up to date on weather forecasts and evacuation orders. Working to protect and fortify your home against wind, rain, and flooding could also make the difference between thousands of dollars needed in repairs.

And on a broader scale, raising awareness of how rising global temperatures are linked to more severe weather events will help rally support for climate-focused policies and actions.

