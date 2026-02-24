Farmers suffer $3 billion in losses as deep freeze devastates staple crops: 'One of the most damaging … in history'

Financial support can certainly help in the short term, but extreme weather events pose an existential threat to agriculture in the long term.

Winter storms Ezra and Gianna rang in the new year with unwanted cold weather that is projected to cost Florida farmers billions of dollars.

What's happening?

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson revealed that a Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services preliminary report predicted $3.2 billion in losses due to the freeze.

"Our preliminary estimate of over $3 billion in agricultural losses makes clear what we already knew: This was one of the most damaging freeze events for Florida agriculture in history," Simpson said in a news release.

The two biggest components of that loss were sugarcane at an estimated $1.2 billion and citrus fruits at around $675 million. Strawberries, bell peppers, sweet corn, and tomatoes also suffered heavily.

Winter Storm Ezra struck Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, whereas Gianna ran from Jan. 26 through Feb. 4. Both were unexpected and unlike any weather events in decades, per the report.

Why is Florida's widespread crop loss important?

Florida's agricultural sector is crucial to the economy, as it is a major producer of staple foods. The freeze devastated crops, wiping out 80% of the remaining strawberry harvest and 90% of blueberries.

This caused farmers and producers major economic hardship and also trickled down to consumers in rising food prices. Such events strike a heavy blow to the United States' domestic food supply, as the Sunshine State is a major source of the country's produce. In winter, that is even more true.

In 2023, the state accounted for as much as 51% of the nation's Valencia oranges and 12-34% of crops ranging from cabbage to watermelons.

Extreme weather is on the rise, with changes to the climate linked by scientists to unpredictable temperatures on both ends of the spectrum.

Florida's experience indicates that farmers and producers will find it challenging to anticipate and prepare for unpredictable weather events.

What's being done about the widespread crop loss?

The farmers are likely to receive federal funding to recover from their losses.

"Working hand in hand with producer groups and our congressional delegation, we stand ready to accept and quickly administer federal block grant funding to support our impacted producers to recover, to replant, and to keep our nation fed," Simpson said.

That financial support can certainly help in the short term, but extreme weather events pose an existential threat to Florida agriculture in the long term.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.