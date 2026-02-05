Farmers sound alarm as rare weather phenomenon threatens staple crops: 'It's an all-hands-on-deck deal'

"Family gets recruited. Everybody gets recruited to go out and help."

A brutal freeze gripped Florida over the weekend. It forced fruit and berry growers into all-night efforts to save their harvests from frost damage, reported AccuWeather.

What's happening?

Temperatures fell to the 20s and 30s across the central and southern portions of the state. At those temperatures, crops can suffer harm within a short window.

Growers ran water over their fields after dark. Though it sounds backward, spraying crops with water actually protects them. Ice forming on plants releases small amounts of heat, keeping the fruit warmer than the surrounding air.

"It's an all-hands-on-deck deal," said Matt Joyner, CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual. "Family gets recruited. Everybody gets recruited to go out and help in preparation."

Joyner noted that growers haven't faced cold this severe since 2010.

Plant City orange grower Trevor Murphy said his trees sat in sub-28-degree air for six-plus hours on back-to-back nights. He's already spotting damage and believes many of the young trees he planted this winter won't survive.

"Coldest and longest duration of cold I've had since I've been growing oranges," Murphy told AccuWeather.

AccuWeather projects that 8% to 10% of unharvested oranges may be ruined. Another cold stretch looms this weekend.

Why is crop damage from freezing temperatures concerning?

Extreme weather events like this freeze threaten both the livelihoods of farming families and the stability of local food systems.

Florida's orange industry has contracted sharply. The state now produces just one-fifth of what it did decades ago at its peak. Only about 1,500 farming operations are still in business.

Cold snaps, disease, drought, and overseas competition have all chipped away at the sector. Accuweather noted that many growers are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian barreled through in 2022.

When extreme weather hits agricultural communities, the effects ripple outward. Crop losses can raise prices for consumers, strain local economies, and put multi-generational family farms at risk.

What's being done about crop damage?

State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has urged federal officials to declare a disaster in the hardest-hit counties. A move like that could open the door to aid for struggling growers.

If you want to support farmers affected by extreme weather, consider buying locally grown produce when available. Shop at farmers' markets or participate in community-supported agriculture programs to keep money in your local food system. Doing so could help you build connections with the people growing your food as well.

