US farmers issue warning as hazardous weather threatens beloved crops: 'Has got me really worried'

Kumquat growers in Florida are distressed about cold flashes harming their fruit before an important local festival.

What's happening?

According to Channel 10 Tampa Bay, people in Pasco County, Florida, look forward to the Dade City Kumquat Festival every year. But cold night air threatened the kumquats' ability to thrive.

"The cold snap has got me really worried," said Greg Gude, a longtime kumquat grower in Pasco County, to the outlet.

While temperatures just below freezing generally harm the fruit, Gude said temperatures lower than 27 degrees Fahrenheit can cause irreversible damage. The liquid in the fruit freezes and ruins the fruit's structure. When the air warms back up, the juice drips out, and the fruit rots.

Kumquats also like stable temperatures in general. It was too early at the time to pick the fruits and keep them fresh for the festival. Farmers and festival fans have all been concerned that the weather would ruin this annual treat.

Why are kumquats important?

Kumquats are originally from China, and according to Florida Currents, they were brought over to the U.S. in the late 1800s. They're filled with vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and antioxidants.

Three women at the Greater East Pasco Center of Commerce created the festival almost three decades ago to revitalize the local economy. When kumquats thrive, people get a nutritious source of food, and farmers can sustain their business.

Unfortunately, even as global temperatures rise, cold flashes will still occur. It's possible for surface temperatures to fluctuate as they did in Miami last November. It was so cold that frozen iguanas fell out of trees as their bodies struggled to cope with the temperature difference.

While positive effects won't be immediate, learning about climate issues and taking local environmental action can both help.

What's being done to keep kumquats alive?

Though irrigation can help the trees, not much can be done for the fruits themselves. In the meantime, Gude told Channel 10 he would be outside measuring temperatures overnight.

"I wish I could have some magical blanket to cover Pasco County and save the day," he expressed.

