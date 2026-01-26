Experts confirm return of elusive creature not seen in decades: 'What comes after this is more important'

An elusive cat not seen in decades has been spotted, according to Agence France-Presse.

The flat-headed cat was last seen in Thailand in 1995. Trail cameras set up throughout the Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary recorded the species 13 times in 2024 and 16 times in 2025. These included a sighting of a mother with a cub — a sign of successful reproduction encouraging to wildlife managers.

Conservation nonprofit Panthera is also monitoring the progress of flat-headed cat populations in Malaysia.

The flat-headed cat's peat swamp habitat has been eroded by agricultural development, though that's not the only thing that has led to its precipitous decline. Hunting, pollution, and disease have brought its number down to roughly 2,500 adults worldwide. Luckily, new habitat protections are giving these animals a chance to recover.

"The flat-headed cat's resurgence is a well-timed reminder that when we safeguard our natural heritage, we safeguard our nation's wild habitats and future," Thailand Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Athapol Charoenshunsa said.

Taking local action is as simple as advocating for wilderness protection in your area. Natural areas provide the shelter, food, and water desperately needed by species on the brink. Such measures in Thailand have been successful in recovering delicate tiger, pheasant, and bovine populations.

While the recovery of this cat is good news, the spread of domesticated cats in the wild has proved to be a challenge. Those cats obliterate bird populations, leading to culling operations in nations such as New Zealand.

Conservation personnel were excited about the sightings of the flat-headed cat and looked forward to the work ahead.

"What comes after this is more important: how to enable them to live alongside us sustainably, without being threatened," conservation officer Rattapan Pattanarangsan said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.