Annual competition sparks controversy with cash prizes to kill highly invasive species: 'They are like the devil on methamphetamine'

A divisive event in New Zealand has sparked a debate over the ethics of killing invasive species after including an animal most cultures typically view as a companion instead of a threat.

The Guardian reported that over 1,500 people — including 440 children under 14 — participated in the annual North Canterbury Hunting Competition to target deer, pigs, ducks, possums, rabbits, and, most controversially, feral cats.

Event organizer Matt Bailey told the Guardian feral cats threaten the country's biodiversity and native wildlife, as the prodigious predators hunt endangered birds, lizards, bats, and insects. They also carry diseases that jeopardize the health of livestock.

The feline category was introduced last year and awards 500 New Zealand dollars ($296) for the most killed and NZ$1,000 ($593) for the largest one killed. Contestants caught a record 371 cats in this year's edition, the Guardian said.

Hunting problematic species for cash prizes is a common tactic to control populations and restore wildlife balance. Organizations across the U.S. have incentivized removing invasive and pest animals like northern pikeminnows in the Pacific Northwest, silver carp in Tennessee, and Burmese pythons in Florida.

Cats are first trapped to ensure they are feral, and all traps must be set at least 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from any residential area to protect domesticated pets.

"When [ferals] are caged, it's pretty obvious," Bailey said to the Guardian. "They are like the devil on methamphetamine; they will try to attack you."

Furthermore, only adults can partake in the cat culling, and they must use a minimum of a .22 caliber rifle to ensure a humane killing.

The event — which reportedly raised around NZ$60,000 ($35,652) for a nearby school and a community pool and donated harvested venison to local food banks — received intense backlash from animal rights activists who found these protective measures unsatisfactory.

They also contended that it enables violence and animal cruelty under the guise of conservation while endangering domestic cats. The issue is of particular concern to New Zealand — data from Companion Animals New Zealand in 2020 showed that 41% of households own a cat.

Members of the Animal Save Movement who protested at the competition told the Guardian that they were harassed by hunters. "There is nothing conservative about encouraging children to kill animals and people attempting to throw dead possums at us," Sarah Jackson, one of the protesters, said.

Bailey dismissed the complaints and stated that hunting is part of rural life for children in the area.

However, hunters and activists alike agreed that improved accountability was needed to limit ballooning feral feline numbers.

"They are an apex predator — the time's come that if we want to be predator-free, we need to stem the flow of people breeding [cats] and dumping in the countryside," Bailey said, adding that domesticated cats needed to be sterilized and microchipped.

"If we genuinely care about bird conservation and wildlife protection, we need individuals to take responsibility for their cats by neutering to prevent unplanned breeding and the subsequent dumping of unwanted litters," the Animal Justice Party said.

