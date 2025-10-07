Experts stunned after capturing images of predator's unusual attack: 'This is not going to happen regularly'

A rare wildlife encounter in India's Sundarbans has offered conservationists fresh insights into one of the world's most elusive cats — and highlighted the power of modern monitoring tools to protect endangered species.

During a boat trip through the mangrove forests, naturalist Soumyadip Santra spotted a fishing cat in July taking down a monitor lizard.

It was an unusual meal for the nocturnal predator, which typically feeds on fish, Mongabay India reported. Wildlife photographer Sudipta Chakraborty captured the moment from another angle.

"As a naturalist, I have studied the ecology and behavior of fishing cats," Santra told Mongabay India. "But I have never seen them preying on a monitor lizard."



Chakraborty added that "this is not going to happen regularly."

This shift in behavior showed how careful tracking of wildlife helps scientists spot stressors in fragile ecosystems. Fishing cats are considered vulnerable across South and Southeast Asia, and tracking their behavior could reveal how changing conditions affect survival.

"This is a great find," wildlife biologist Tiasa Adhya, known for studying fishing cats, told Mongabay India. "The fishing cat is known to be a top predator in wetland ecosystems. This emphasizes that the monitor lizard, a powerful reptile with a strong tail and nearly the same size as a fishing cat, is among its prey."

Trail cameras and photos like this are becoming critical conservation tools. They allow researchers to monitor populations and rare behaviors without disturbing the animals.

They have also revealed encouraging signs elsewhere — rare fishers returning to Pennsylvania forests, wildlife crossings protecting panthers in Florida, and snow leopards thriving in China.

Protecting predators such as fishing cats helps keep ecosystems in balance, which directly benefits people. Strong predator populations support food webs, leading to cleaner water, healthier environments, and more secure food supplies for communities.

With naturalist Santra and wildlife photographer Chakraborty documenting wildlife behaviors, experts can monitor endangered species better, track unusual behavior, and flag stress signals.

Their stories also inspire local communities to take action in protecting wildlife and sustaining healthier ecosystems.

This glimpse of a fishing cat's adaptability is a reminder that with dedication, technology, and community involvement, even the rarest creatures can be better understood — and better protected.

